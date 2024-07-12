Kevin Costner's Horizon sequel pulled from August release

Chapter Two of the epic Western series has been pushed back from its previously scheduled slot of 16 August. Production company New Line Cinema is hoping the delay will give people more time to watch the first film and spark wider interest in the follow-up. "Territory Pictures and New Line Cinema have decided not to release Horizon: Chapter 2 on August 16 in order to give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first instalment of Horizon over the coming weeks, including on PVOD and MAX," a New Line Cinema representative confirmed in a statement.