The Key Ingredients For Next-Level Flavors In Clam Chowder

Even if you're not a fan of the fishy taste of seafood, it's hard to resist a good bowl of clam chowder. Rich, creamy, and hearty, it hits the spot no matter the season. But this dish can err on the bland side, especially since the flavor of the clams is a bit subdued as they're doused in ingredients like chicken stock, half-and-half, and potatoes. That's why you may want to add a few extras to jazz it up.

To suss out the key ingredient for next-level clam chowder, we turned to celebrity chef Josh Capon, co-founder of modern hospitality company VCR Group, who's currently promoting Flavors of the Open presented by Dobel. Capon had one clear addition in mind, saying, "Bacon, bacon, and bacon!" He also suggested a few other components that will jazz up the taste of your soup and balance out the milder, creamier elements. "Definitely start with rendering some bacon and adding lots of chopped onions and celery, and finish with fresh thyme and lemon," he suggested. While the latter additions will give you more texture, sweetness (from yellow onions), herby notes, and acidity, the bacon will provide a salty, umami punch that will make your bowl extra delicious.

Read more: 20 Popular Canned Soups, Ranked Worst To Best

Cook Your Bacon, Then Use The Grease

bacon bits rendering in pan - Candice Bell/Shutterstock

Per Josh Capon's suggestion, you'll want to start by rendering bacon. All this means is that you'll be cooking your strips until the opaque fat liquifies and becomes delicious bacon grease. Then you can remove your meat from the pan and drain it on a paper towel, leaving you with just the crispy parts, which you can chop up into spoonable bits. But there's no need to drain all that leftover grease just yet. Instead, use it as a fat (or combine it with butter) to cook your diced onions and celery. If you want to add even more flavor to your chowder, this can be a great time to toss in some garlic, Worcestershire sauce, onion powder, parsley, oregano, paprika, or pepper and let all the flavors mesh together.

If you want even more umami flavor for your clam chowder, plop a couple of tablespoons of miso paste or add a dash of fish sauce in the pot when you pour in your chicken broth. Or for a slightly botanical taste, pour a splash (or even up to a full cup) of vermouth into your chowder and let the booze simmer out; this ingredient could also change your clam chowder in a positive way. And to amp up the slight sweetness provided by the chopped onion, incorporate a cup of corn into your dish for a summery twist.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.