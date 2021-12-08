Khloé Kardashian shows off her toned abs in neon green workout set

Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Khloe Kardashian showed off new pieces from her new line of neon activewear from Good American (Images via Getty Images/Instagram/KhloeKardashian)

Khloé Kardashian is earning major style points with her latest workout look.

Amid news that her partner and father of her child, Tristan Thompson, allegedly cheated on her and is now welcoming a child with his personal trainer, Kardashian is seemingly keeping busy and blowing off steam by hitting the gym.

On Tuesday, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared gym photos with her more than 200 million followers on Instagram stories, modelling two pieces from one of her "favourite" Good American workout collections.

Khloe Kardashian modelled pieces from her latest line of activewear from Good American. (Photo via Instagram/@khloekardashian)

"One of my most favourite workout collections that we've done with Good American is our neon collection," the brand's co-founder said in a clip, showing off her bold, matching neon green crewneck sweatshirt and leggings in front of a mirror.

Kardashian told fans that the neon green set features the "same perks" of the brand's other activewear, including the no-slip grip lining on the leggings to prevent rolling down while you move.

"We still have the ribbing," the star said, giving her followers a closer look at the texture of the leggings, adding that there will also soon be neon green sweatpants available. "I love this colour."

The Boyfriend Sweatshirt from Good American.

$117 CAD/ $93 USD at Good American

The chartreuse, perfectly oversized Boyfriend Sweatshirt is made with a cozy, cotton-knit, terry fleece fabric, extra-long sleeves, a classic crewneck neckline, and a slimmer waist that can rest above or under the hips.

Kardashain paired the Boyfriend Sweatshirt with the brand's seamless, high-rise, textured leggings, made with a breathable, stretchy, ribbed material, and an inner silicone strip around the waistband and the matching Seamless Chunky Rib Bra.

"Super flattering fit," one reviewer wrote of the brand's leggings. "The leggings have a high waist super control layer inside that holds you in place during, and absolutely no bulges! I want every colour."

Seamless Chunky Rib Legging by Good American.

$95 CAD/$75 USD at Good American

In a July interview with InStyle, Kardashian said that while she normally wears black because it's a "safe" choice, she has always loved neon colours.

"In the summer, you kind of want to show your body off more, or you're wearing less clothing because it's so hot outside," she said. "Neon just kind of makes me really happy and feel good. I feel like it embodies summer."

Seamless Chunky Rib Bra by Good American.

$65 CAD/ $45 USD at Good American

