Khloé Kardashian uses this giant water bottle to stay hydrated — and it's on sale!

Khloe Kardashian is staying hydrated with this top-rated water bottle. (Credit: Instagram/@KhloeKardashian)

The Kardashians are known to easily influence us to purchase their newest products — from Poosh to SKIMS to Good American. The latest hot product? A water bottle.

Yup, Khloé Kardashian knows a thing or two when it comes to fitness and nutrition, and she's been posting a lot about her newest obsession on her Instagram Stories. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has added a lot of water to her daily routine — a full gallon, to be exact.

She shared her gallon water bottle on Instagram on Monday as she started the week off with an early sweat session. Khloé's giant water bottle is a best seller on Amazon right now and it features time stamps along the side to help keep you on track throughout the day.

Khloe Kardashian was seen using a Fidus Large 1 Gallon/128oz Motivational Water Bottle. Image via Amazon.

What is it?

If you're ready to take your water intake to the next level, this water bottle will keep you motivated all day long. There are eight-time markers from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the bottle, which will help to remind you to drink enough water to reach your daily goal.

This water bottle has a strong handle, nylon woven strap, a soft textured exterior and a leak-proof lid. The wide mouth of the water bottles makes it easy to add ice cubes, lemon, mint leaves or other fruits to your water, just like Kardashian did. It's also designed with a removable pop-up silicone nozzle and straw, so you won't need to constantly lift the bottle — especially at 7 a.m.

This bottle comes in a rainbow of fun colours, which are sure to keep you motivated to stay hydrated throughout the day.

What people are saying

The Fidus Large 1 Gallon/128oz Motivational Water Bottle has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon Canada, with many customers calling it extremely helpful for increasing water intake throughout the day.

With its built-in straw and jumbo capacity, reviewers have called this water bottle "so convenient," as you only need to fill up once per day. The attached strap also makes it easy to carry with you, as it "holds the weight well" on this large bottle.

While this bottle is both functional and easy to clean, shoppers have noted that its "bigger than expected" design can make it slightly cumbersome — especially if you're planning to bring it with you as you go about your day.

The verdict

This water bottle is a great buy if you're looking to track your water intake during the day. The time markers will keep you motivated and hydrated all day long.

You don't have to get bored of the same plain water since this bottle has a large mouth, and you can add different fruits like grapefruit, oranges, cucumbers and anything else that will add some natural flavour to your gallon of water. Be warned that it can get heavy due to its large capacity, but it's well worth it for the convenience of only filling up your bottle once during the day.

