Khy Collabs with ATLEIN for Drop 12

If you don't already know the brand, ATLEIN, then you're about to get to know. The mastermind behind the Paris-based label, Antonin Tron is known for his designs that seamlessly blend sheer elegance with body-flattering silhouettes. Not only does Kylie Jenner share a big love for the brand, but the collaboration between the two feels like the perfect match, with both designers sharing a unified vision and making each item feel like a second skin.

"I always feel so confident when I wear ATLEIN, and I don't want to take the pieces off," says founder and creative director of Khy, Kylie Jenner. "When collaborating with Antonin for Khy, we wanted to make sure every piece evoked that same feeling for the wearer. I'm so proud of this assortment, where each piece feels elegant and feminine while hugging your body perfectly."

The pieces will be a mix and match vibe which flirts with symmetry and shapes. Though at first, certain pairings may look unconventional, they result in being flirtatiously beautiful. Expect to shop a selection of size-inclusive tops, bottoms and dresses -- varying from sizes XXS to 4X. The pieces are made from a draped and stretched jersey fabric that molds to your body to enhance its natural shape -- a cornerstone of Khy's brand ethos that Jenner holds dear. The color palette of the collection includes shades of: "Shell," "Golden," "Black," "Cherry," "Dark Citron," "Surf Spray" and black, marrying feminine maturity with a playful, modern allure.

Drop 12 is now available on Khy's website.

