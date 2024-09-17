How to prevent kidney stones, as Vanessa Feltz left 'in agony'

Vanessa Feltz shared that she had to be rushed into hospital for a 'big kidney stone' that left her 'doubled over in agony'. (Getty Images/Instagram)

Vanessa Feltz has revealed she had to be rushed to hospital while suffering from a “big kidney stone” that left her “doubled over in agony”.

The This Morning presenter, 62, posted a video on Instagram on Monday morning (16 September) and showed herself lying in a hospital bed. Feltz said she had been "fine" until about 3pm on Sunday (15 September).

"Suddenly I got this pain and it was absolutely extraordinary… I’ve never had anything like it and I’ve given birth to two children naturally," she told her fans. "I was doubled over in proper agony."

Feltz explained that she was rushed to hospital and scans showed she had a large kidney stone that measured 5mm. She was then rushed into the operating theatre to have it surgically removed.

According to the NHS, kidney stones are quite common and most often affect one in 10 people between the ages of 30 and 60. They are usually found in the kidneys or the ureter, which is a tube that connects the kidneys to the bladder.

What are kidney stones?

Kidney stones can be extremely painful. (Getty Images)

Kidney stones form when there is a build-up of particular chemicals in the body. Waste products in the blood can sometimes form crystals that collect inside the kidneys, and over time, they may build up to form a stone-like lump.

There are three main types of kidney stones, including:

Calcium stones, the most common type

Struvite stones, usually caused by infection

Uric acid stones, usually caused by a large amount of acid in the urine

They can develop in one of both kidneys and can be extremely painful. If left untreated, they can lead to kidney infections or kidney failure.

They can sometimes be so small that you may not even notice and you will get rid of them while urinating without any discomfort.

However, larger kidney stones can cause symptoms such as pain in the side of the abdomen, severe pain that comes and goes, and feeling nauseous or vomiting.

What causes kidney stones?

You may become prone to developing kidney stones if you:

Do not drink enough fluid

Are taking certain types of medication

Have a medical condition that raises the levels of certain substances in your urine

Some people may experience recurrent kidney stones if they have a family history of kidney stones or have had one before, particularly if it was before the age of 25.

Eating a high-protein, low-fibre diet can also make you more prone to kidney stones. If you lead an inactive lifestyle or are bed-bound, this can also increase the risk of developing recurrent kidney stones.

Having had several kidney or urinary infections can also lead to the formation of kidney stones.

Medicines like aspirin, antacids, diuretics, certain antibiotics, certain antiretroviral medicines (used to treat HIV), and certain anti-epileptic medicines can also increase the risk of developing them.

How to prevent kidney stones

Drinking plenty of fluids and staying hydrated can help stop kidney stones from forming. (Getty Images)

The number one way to prevent kidney stones from forming is to make sure you drink plenty of water every day.

The NHS advises drinking up to three litres of fluids throughout each day. Water is best, but you can also drink tea and coffee, or add lemon juice to your water.

However, you should avoid fizzy drinks and eating too much salt in order to prevent stones from recurring.

You can determine how hydrated you are by checking the colour of your urine. Keeping it clear helps stop waste products from becoming too concentrated. The darker your urine is, the more concentrated it is.

According to Kidney Care UK, it is rare to need an urgent surgical procedure the same day that severe pain occurs from a stone. If this does occur, the treatment usually involves either a nephrostomy or a ureteric stent.

A nephrostomy involves a tube being placed through the skin direct into the kidney, while a ureteric stent involves placing a tube in the ureter to hold it open and drain the kidney into the bladder.

If the stone is particularly large, the patient may require a ureteroscopy, which can include a non-invasive procedure called extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL). This procedure uses shock waves to break up the kidney stone into pieces small enough to be passed with urine.

