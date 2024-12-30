Kieran Culkin 'panicked' Jesse Eisenberg by not learning lines for A Real Pain

In the comedy-drama, which was written and directed by Eisenberg, the actors play American Jewish cousins Benji and David, who go on a tour of Poland to honour their late grandmother. Culkin explained on the SmartLess podcast that he and Eisenberg had two very different approaches to the work. The Zombieland star was very prepared and had shot a mock version of the film on his phone, while the Succession actor arrived on set in Poland not knowing his lines or the shooting schedule.