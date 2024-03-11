Kim Kardashian channels Jessica Rabbit with eye-covering peek-a-bangs

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Good news, folks! There's no need to fret because Kim Kardashian's eyes are just fine! The reality star-meets-business head does, in fact, have 20/20 vision but decided to go halves with a 50/50 hairstyle on the 2024 Oscars red carpet. Confused, much? Well, lemme break it down for ya.

Late last night, Kim took to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in celebration of the 96th Academy Awards (10 March, 2024). And to no surprise, for such a coveted event, the mum-of-four stepped up and out in both the fashion and beauty departments.

Now, as stunning as she looked wearing a silky sculptural white custom gown by Balenciaga – a design that hails from the house's pre-fall 2024 show where it first showed in black – it was actually her peek-a-bangs hairstyle that had us doing a double take... see what I did there?

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

As shown by the pap snaps, Keeks opted to cover up her right eye with a long, seductive fringe hairstyle.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

As many will already know, this peek-a-boo style is most commonly referred to as 'emo bangs' thanks to its social media popularisation in the early noughties (cc. the MySpace Scene era). However, the eye-grazing fringe originally came about in the 1940s thanks to the iconic Hollywood actor Veronica Lake and was then taken mainstream in the 80s with the seductive femme fatale archetype, Jessica Rabbit.

So, with all that said, we can confirm that Kim's right eye is just fine and that her side-swooping fringe had no purpose but instead, ✨style✨.

Follow Lia on Instagram.







You Might Also Like