Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both wore see-through naked dresses in Paris

Kylie Jenner has been living it up in Paris for the past few days, attending all the hottest Haute Couture shows in her finest high-fashion 'fits alongside the likes of Florence Pugh, JLo, Kelly Rutherford and even her own five-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. But, of course, it wouldn't be Fashion Week without the appearance of at least one other Kardashian... And for the occasion of the Maison Margiela Couture show, Kylie was joined by none other than her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian. Talk about a fashionable family outing!

Kris channeled her signature boss b*tch aesthetic in a crisp white shirt, black overcoat, elbow-length leather gloves and sunglasses for the show, while her two daughters – true to form – opted for something a little more naked... Both Kim and Kylie posed in beautiful see-through designs by the storied Parisian fashion house, that perfectly showed off their unique personal styles.

MEGA - Getty Images

Let's start with Kim, whose black skintight Margiela gown can only be described as channeling "cheese grater chic" (props to Cosmo Fashion Writer Alex Dale for coining the phrase).

Getty Images

The Skims founder wore a bodycon maxi gown covered in circular cut-out details that had the effect of both reminding us of the kitchen essential, and creating a super sexy trompe l'oeil effect. We love the added drama of her intricate silver choker necklace and poker-straight hair, too.

Getty Images

Kylie, meanwhile, took a different approach to naked dressing, wearing a bodycon silver-grey sequin dress made with a semi-sheer material to show off her famous curves beneath. The makeup mogul completed the look with white heels, see-through grey gauze gloves and wet-look hair – the whole look giving off a kinda sexy mermaid vibe.

Just further proof of the Kardashians winning Fashion Week once again!

