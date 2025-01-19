Kim Kardashian loves this humidifier and it's on rare sale at Amazon — save $45

'It naturally hydrates the air in your home throughout the day," says the socialite.

Kim Kardashian is hinting at a new romance in the upcoming season The Kardashians (out on Hulu February 6) along with some sister sabotage. While we do love a little chaos, we also love the socialite's dewy complexion. But our question is: How do you get your skin that dewy when the dry winter air is sapping the moisture out of it? Kim's answer? The sleek Vitruvi Cloud Humidifier. And right now, it's on sale at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This is a rare deal, indeed. We haven't seen the price drop since last February. If your skin is feeling a little dehydrated this January, you can grab this now for $45 off.

Why do I need this? 🧐

Of course, Kim and her sisters are known for their luxury tastes, but they can be very practical. This must-have winter gadget was Kim's pick for the 2023 Kardashian-Jenner Gift Guide.

"I love the aesthetic design, that it’s super quiet, and it naturally hydrates the air in your home throughout the day," Kim told Poosh.

And that's exactly what we need right now and until spring returns in a few months. If you're anything like us, you're slathering your face and body with lotions and creams trying to get comfortable with this bitter, parched air — a humidifier can help with that. When it's at an ideal level, it can help support the moisture your hair and skin needs, Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital, tells Yahoo Life. "When using a humidifier in your home, you are increasing the water content of the air, which can ultimately minimize dry skin and brittle hair," he says.

The Vitruvi Cloud Humidifier disperses a fine mist that adds moisture to the air, alleviating dryness that can irritate skin and cause dry noses and throats. It has a 600 sq.-ft. humidifying capacity and features customizable mist, aromatherapy with essential oils and automatic shut-off.

Kim Kardashian loves this humidifier. (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

Shoppers rave about how this humidifier revitalized their complexion after the dry winter conditions stripped moisture from their skin.

Pros 👍

"So Great for my Skin!" gushed a rave reviewer. "The Cloud Humidifier is a game-changer. It’s super quiet and delivers the perfect amount of mist to keep the air feeling fresh and comfortable. I noticed a big difference in my skin and overall comfort after just a few nights of using it. Plus, the design is modern and looks great in any room."

"Since using it, I feel that my skin and hair are softer to the touch and I wake up with more of a glow to my face," shared another five-star fan. "I've also noticed the extra moisture in the air helps me breath through my nose more easily. It is very quiet and easy to use and clean! I never knew I needed a humidifier, but now that I have one, I can't go without it!"

"I hate having super dry skin in the morning so I thought I would give this a try and I’m blown away!" another savvy shopper wrote. "It fits perfectly on a shelf or windowsill and the sleek design makes it barely noticeable. The curves bring an interesting design feature too. It adds to the room ever so subtly. As for humidity, it does everything I would hope. My skin and hair feel soft and supple in the morning. My throat and nose aren’t dry."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers say the size wasn't what they expected.

"This humidifier is so sleek and looks so much nicer compared to most others out there," wrote a shopper. "Only minor ding is it doesn't hold a large amount of water, but not a huge deal as it is so easy to refill."

Another shopper shared: "Only con would be that I wish the tank was a little bigger."

VITRUVI Vitruvi Cloud Humidifier $184 $229 Save $45 This humidifier covers 600 sq.ft., lets you adjust the mist to your liking, adds your favorite essential oils, and even shuts off automatically so you can enjoy softer skin this winter. $184 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

