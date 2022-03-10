Kim Kardashian faces backlash over 'tone-deaf' advice to women in business

Kim Kardashian is under fire after offering "advice" to women in business. (Image via Instagram/KimKardashian)

Kim Kardashian is in hot water after offering some questionable advice to women in business.

A new clip from a recent profile of Kardashian and her famous family for Variety has gone viral after the 41-year-old told women to "get your f——— ass up and work" to be successful in business.

“I have the best advice for women in business,” Kardashian said. “Get your f—-ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

“You have to surround yourself with people that want to work," Kardashian continued. "Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do because you have one life. No toxic work environments and show up and do the work.”

Kardashian's remarks have upset fans who have called out the star for her "privilege" and "tone-deaf" advice that fails to account the obstacles women face in the workplace.

"You come from a place of privilege. No one is saying you don't work hard. But please don't pretend like the rest of us don't work just as hard as you (and undoubtedly harder) but to no avail, because the rest of us weren't born into wealth," one person wrote of the star's "offside" comments. "I'm a single mother, I work three jobs to barely make ends meet. Don't tell me to get off my ass and work. Don't act like you know what it means to truly start from the bottom. It's incredibly tone deaf, and embarrassing for you. Enjoy your privilege and stop speaking on things you couldn't possibly understand."

"Kim Kardashian telling women in business to get their asses up and work the day after International Women's Day has to be the biggest joke of the year," someone tweeted.

Love Kim Kardashian berating women who don't want to "work" when she was born into high society in LA and benefited greatly from the privilege that provided the platform for her to continue poaching from Black women originators. You just can't make this shit up! — Ezinne Ukoha (@nilegirl) March 9, 2022

"Not Kim Kardashian telling me to get my f—-ing ass up and work," someone else tweeted.

"Kim Kardashian: 'Nobody wants to work these days.' Everyone working 40+ hour weeks and earning minimum wage: 'No sh-t,'" wrote another.

Kardashian's advice prompted a response from actress and activist Jameela Jamil, who has been vocal in the past about the star and her famous family.

“I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion…nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic,” the actress tweeted. “This same 24 hours in the day s—t is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours.”

Jamil shared another lengthy response on Kardashian's latest headline making news to Instagram where she cautioned women not to listen to the reality mogul.

"They shouldn’t be asked about their secret to success. They shouldn’t answer those questions. It’s all obvious to everyone, and I hope nobody holds themselves to the standards of people who were raised by millionaires," Jamil wrote. "Just take the money, use it for good and chill the f—k out when lecturing others about grind and hustle. And learn how to brag without putting others down who have less."

