Kim Kardashian's used the most bizarre 'reusable' wrapping paper of all time for Christmas 2023

This holiday season, Kim Kardashian has once again set the trend bar high with her unique choice of wrapping paper.

The Kardashians are no stranger to making bold statements, and this latest decision is both a personal touch and a nod to environmental responsibility.

In a move that blends sustainability with her signature style, the mogul decided to wrap all her Christmas gifts in Skims cotton t-shirt fabric, a choice that is as stylish as it is eco-conscious.

"I wrapped all of my holidays gifts in a skims cotton T-shirt fabric," she explain, continuing that it's "all reusable." The Skims cotton fabric, known for its soft texture and durable quality, makes for an unconventional yet ingenious wrapping material. Not only does it add a personal Kardashian-brand touch to each present, but it also offers recipients a piece of luxury they can repurpose or treasure. In a world where single-use paper often ends up in landfills, Kardashian's surprising choice sends a message about the importance of thoughtful consumption.

Kim's 2023 Christmas colour scheme is a serene white (Instagram)

The aesthetics of the gifts are unmistakably Kardashian as well: the creamy white fabric, neatly tied with a central knot, presents an image of minimalist elegance. This simplicity belies the careful thought behind each package. The wrapping process itself becomes an act of care, as each fold and tuck in the fabric represents a personal touch that standard paper cannot convey.

Kim shared multiple videos of the 'wrapping paper' (Instagram)

"Giving and receiving a gift can spread smiles. The happiness felt by a receiver is like none other and when it is wrapped, it increases the excitement of opening it, thus adding to the happiness," explains The Berkeley Hotel's 'Resident Wrapper' Tina, who recently launched a gift-wrapping service for its well heeled guests, "Not only that, a beautifully presented gift shows the recipient that a lot of thought and effort was put into making sure the outside is as good as the inside."

The gifts feature a unique knot (Instagram)

Kardashian's choice is also of course a savvy business move, aligning her personal brand with the growing trend of sustainable living. By showcasing her own Skims products in such a novel way, she not only promotes her brand but also advocates for a shift in how we consider gifting and packaging. It's an approach that encourages her followers to think outside the box, both literally and figuratively. Recipients of Kardashian's gifts can repurpose the fabric in a myriad of ways, from fashion accessories to home decor, extending the joy of the gift and the life of the fabric far beyond the holiday season.

Kim Kardashian's decision to use Skims cotton t-shirt fabric as wrapping paper is more than just a quirky holiday choice. It's a statement about the possibilities of sustainable luxury and the thoughtful consideration of our environmental footprint. It's a blend of style and function, that may hopefully set the tone for future holiday trends.