The Kinds Of Costco Items You Should Always Price Check Before Buying

While Costco is known for its amazing deals on bulk products, there's no denying that a single trip can be expensive. Many members joke about how often they enter a Costco warehouse with only a few essentials on their grocery list, only to leave with hundreds of dollars in "extra" goodies. According to Motley Fool, members of the warehouse chain spend an average of $250 per month at their local store. With such high totals, it can be difficult to justify splurging on more expensive items at Costco, such as six-packs of steaks, top-shelf alcohol, or fancy specialty items like caviar.

One of the best Costco shopping tips for finding the best deals is actually knowing when not to buy something there. Generally, if a grocery item is priced over $50 at Costco, price check it against other retailers that may carry it for less, such as Walmart, Amazon, or your local grocery store. Unless it's one of the warehouse's popular Kirkland Signature items, you might find the same thing for slightly cheaper, which cuts down on the mile-long receipt you'll have to hand to the door attendant on your way out. But be prepared to make those comparisons yourself, as Costco does not price-match products against competing retailers. If an item that Costco offers can be found for a lower price or smaller quantity that better fits your needs, you'll have to research it via retail websites or by visiting multiple stores.

Costco Doesn't Price Match To Other Retailers

When you start price-checking your grocery list before heading to Costco, you'll likely discover that, more often than not, Costco offers members the lowest price point. If you find an item cheaper at a different location, however, you won't have any luck trying to price match with Costco employees. One slightly annoying fact about shopping at Costco is that the company itself will not price-check its inventory. If you find the same product cheaper elsewhere, Costco will likely advise you to buy it from there if you want it for that price. According to the company website, the reasoning behind this policy is "because we already offer competitive prices at the point of purchase."

Walmart, one of Costco's main competitors, does price-match. However, Walmart does not price match against "special pricing that requires a purchased membership." Therefore, Costco's members-only pricing remains exclusive to paying members, and competitor price-matching policies do not apply. Target will price match an item sold for less at Costco, but the product must be identical to qualify. Other popular grocers like Aldi follow Costco's lead and do not price match. At the end of the day, price checking will provide you with the knowledge that you got a good deal while grocery shopping at Costco -- and if you happen to find a product for cheaper along the way, that's a huge bonus.

