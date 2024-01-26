King arrives for prostate procedure at same hospital where Princess of Wales was treated

The King is pictured on his way to hospital with the Queen on Friday - Ian Vogler

King Charles is expected to have his prostate procedure at the same hospital where the Princess of Wales underwent surgery last week after he was pictured arriving at the London Clinic.

The King and Queen were photographed being driven from Clarence House just after 8.30am, having returned to London on Thursday ahead of the planned operation.

Shortly after, he was pictured arriving at the London Clinic.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said: “The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment.

“His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

Charles, 75, had been resting at Sandringham in Norfolk following the cancellation of his public engagements this week.

The King and Queen arriving at Buckingham Palace on Thursday - Ikon Pictures Limited

Buckingham Palace has declined to provide further details of the surgery.

The Princess of Wales has been recuperating at the London Clinic after undergoing abdominal surgery at the hospital last week.

The King received his diagnosis just over a week ago, approving a statement from Buckingham Palace to give the public details of his condition in the hopes of raising awareness of its symptoms.

A press release was issued just 90 minutes after Kensington Palace confirmed that the Princess of Wales had undergone abdominal surgery at The London Clinic.

On Wednesday, Jan 17, a spokesman for the King said: “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

King ‘raring’ to return to work

At the time, the King was at his Scottish residence at Birkhall and had cancelled a handful of engagements as a result of advice from doctors.

He has since flown for a weekend of rest at Sandringham, before returning to Clarence House on Thursday.

The Queen is said to have urged her husband, who is 75, to slow down. He is said to be “raring” to return to work following a short period of recuperation.

Palace aides have indicated that he will need several weeks off public engagements, but he is intended to resume his full schedule of UK and overseas visits once he has a clean bill of health. He will be able to complete some of his duties as sovereign, including his daily red boxes, from home.

After his diagnosis, the Queen said the King was “fine” and “looking forward to getting back to work”.

The King’s decision to share details of his medical condition led to a surge in the public seeking information about enlarged prostates.

NHS England said that since Charles shared his diagnosis, the “enlarged prostate” page on the NHS website has received 26,170 visits in 48 hours, including another 9,760 visits on Thursday, compared with a daily average of 1,400 visits earlier in the week.

And Prostate Cancer UK saw 8,025 visits to its online risk check service, of which 6,800 were noted as high risk, more than double the previous day.