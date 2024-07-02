King attends Ceremony of the Keys to mark start of scaled back Holyrood Week

The King takes part in the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse - Andrew Milligan

The King has been presented with the keys to the City of Edinburgh in an ancient ceremony marking the start of a two-day visit to Scotland.

His Majesty was handed the keys on a red velvet cushion by the Lord Provost at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, his official residence in Edinburgh.

He wore a blue suit rather than the kilt he donned for last year’s ceremony, his first as monarch.

The traditional Ceremony of the Keys signals the start of Holyrood Week, the sovereign’s annual July visit to the country to celebrate Scottish culture, community and achievement.

This year’s events have been reduced to just two days due to the general election. The Royal family last month postponed any engagements that may have appeared to “divert attention or distract from the election campaign”.

The King receives the keys to the City of Edinburgh - Andrew Milligan

The King, 75, will also be required in London at the end of the week as the newly elected Prime Minister visits him to ask permission to form a new Government.

The King and Queen, 76, flew to Edinburgh by helicopter from Birkhall, their Scottish home, where they had spent the weekend.

The monarch was greeted by a Guard of Honour provided by Balaklava Company, 5 Scots in the gardens of the palace.

He received a Royal Salute before inspecting the troops through an Avenue of Archers.

A royal gun salute was simultaneously fired at Edinburgh Castle to mark his arrival.

The King wore a blue suit rather than the kilt he donned for last year's ceremony - Peter Summers

The Lord Provost, Councillor Robert Aldridge, then presented the Keys to the City of Edinburgh to His Majesty, saying: “We, the Lord Provost and the members of the City of Edinburgh Council, welcome Your Majesty to the capital city of your Ancient and Hereditary Kingdom of Scotland and offer for your gracious acceptance the Keys of Your Majesty’s good City of Edinburgh.”

According to tradition, the King merely touched them before returning them to the Lord Provost for safe keeping, replying: “I return these keys, being perfectly convinced that they cannot be placed in better hands than those of the Lord Provost and Councillors of my good City of Edinburgh.”

Music was provided by The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and Pipes and Drums of 2nd Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland.

His Majesty meets with Service Chiefs before receiving a Royal Salute and inspecting the Balaklava Company, 5 SCOTS Guard of Honour - Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

Also on Parade were the Palace Guard found by Balaklava Company, 5 SCOTS, the King’s Bodyguard Scotland (Royal Company of Archers), which was created by George IV in 1822 as the sovereign’s ceremonial Bodyguard for Scotland - and the High Constables of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

In the audience was D-Day veteran Cyril Bird, 100, from Edinburgh, who was serving with the Royal Tank Regiment in Normandy.

His wife, Liz, said: “As a country we do this thing really well.

“It’s so important to keep these traditions alive and well and very important to my husband and fellow D-Day veterans to be here.

“It’s also marvellous to see the King looking so well considering everything he is going through.”

Later today, the King will hold an investiture while the Queen will host a reception to celebrate those who work to promote Scottish literacy.

Their Majesties, joined by The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, will also host guests at a garden party at Holyroodhouse.