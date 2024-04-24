King’s charity unveils plans to stop young people moving away from countryside

The King has been a steady advocate for rural life and backs the new initiative - MAX MUMBY/INDIGO/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE

A charity founded by the King has revealed plans to stop young people moving away from the countryside amid a “brain drain” from rural areas.

The Royal Countryside Fund (RCF) is hoping to raise £15 million over the next four years to vastly increase the scale of its operations, allowing it to invest in innovative rural projects and help farming families.

The expansion has the firm backing of the King, who has long cherished a deep love of rural life and has an inherent understanding of the pressures linked to its steady decline.

As the fund now seeks to increase its reach, it plans to tackle some of the complex issues facing farming communities, including the exodus of young people.

Its “very ambitious” new strategy, published on Wednesday, outlines plans for a new grants programme to encourage teenagers to find employment in the countryside and to help rural communities develop better environmental and economic resilience.

The charity, previously called The Prince’s Countryside Fund, was set up by the King in 2010 and was the first of his organisations to be renamed following his accession, becoming the RCF last July.

The move was personally sanctioned by the Monarch to ensure that it would continue to flourish for generations to come.

The charity is aiming to work with a further 2,000 family farms, taking its network to more than 6,000 such businesses across the UK.

The Office for National Statistics recently revealed that only 6 per cent of farmers in the UK are below the age of 34, while more than two thirds are 55 or older.

Only 6 per cent of farmers in the UK are below the age of 34 like Billy Billings (centre) - DAVID ROSE

The RCF said the figures demonstrated the “urgent” need for family farms to put the necessary success planning in place to ensure farms can continue through generations and they can continue producing food.

Keith Halstead, the chief executive, said that often, young people simply were not aware of the opportunities available to them in the rural sector.

One of the projects the RCF supports is Countryside Learning Scotland, which works to combat rural skills shortages by expanding outdoor learning in secondary schools, while another, at the Black Mountains College in Wales, offers vocational training and short courses in rural skills.

“We want to really support other projects in those kinds of spaces that are making that connection between young people and rural employment,” Mr Halstead said.

The charity also aims to promote wellbeing through its support programmes, encouraging personal development and addressing isolation.

The Royal Countryside Fund was the first of the King's charities to be renamed following his accession - MARK LORD

It will expand its scope by increasing fundraising efforts with trusts and foundations, with a renewed focus on individuals and major donors.

Mr Halstead said the King would certainly “recognise his continuing inspiration” in the direction the charity was now taking, in “providing practical, grounded support that makes a real difference to the lives of young people and in rural communities and farming communities” more generally.

“He is very supportive of all our work,” he said. “It’s about making that difference. The King is always keen to see practical action, and that’s what we’re all about.”

Heather Hancock, the RCF chairman, said its 2024-2028 strategy was about “picking up the pace” and keeping a step ahead of the relentless pressures on agriculture.

“We are incredibly honoured to have been renamed The Royal Countryside Fund and we feel deeply the trust this signals from His Majesty,” she wrote in the new strategic plan.

“We are determined to use this landmark moment to its greatest advantage and have set our sights high.”