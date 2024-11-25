King Charles adds heartbreaking detail to royal home ahead of Christmas

The King's country home is ready for the festive season, with a heartfelt nod to the Queen's beloved dog Beth, who had to be put down last weekend.

The tree ornaments at Highgrove House include an embroidered motif of the Jack Russell, who Camilla adopted in 2011.

The handmade likeness of the pup, wearing a red bandana decorated with a crown, and one of Camilla's other terrier Bluebell, complete with a crown on the dog's head, are new additions to the Highgrove shop this year.

The decorations feature ornaments of Beth and Bluebell (Getty)

Embellished with gold metal thread work and sequins, the decorations cost £12.95 each and were introduced in September as part of a long-planned addition to the Christmas range, and placed on the tree earlier this month, before Beth's illness became known.

The Queen with her beloved dog Beth (Instagram)

The Queen's rescue dogs are incredibly dear to her and were even included in the coronation – Camilla's Bruce Oldfield gown featured emblems of Beth and Bluebell in gold embroidery.

Inside Highgrove this Christmas

The new decorations come as staff at Highgrove in Gloucestershire are preparing to welcome the public for celebrations in the Orchard Room, the estate's dedicated entertaining space, including offering two or three-course festive lunches in the run-up to Christmas.

Decorations throughout reflect a traditional royal Christmas, with red, green and gold colours and a welcomingly homely feel.

Other decorations also include a crown with Charles' royal cypher (Getty)

The King's eco-credentials have also been incorporated, with the lights all low voltage LEDs.

Sustainable materials have been used, including paper baubles, plant-based glitter and flowers made from recycled paper mulch.

The perfect festive setting inside Highgrove's Orchard Room (Getty)

A pair of giant nutcrackers with their uniforms painted the colour of royal guardsmen in red tunics with tall black hats stand at the entrance.

Nutcrackers outside the Orchard Room at Highgrove (Getty)

Charles's charity The King's Foundation is the custodian of Highgrove Gardens, with all proceeds from Christmas lunches and shopping at Highgrove supporting the work of the organisation.

A treehouse in the grounds of the estate, made for Prince William and Prince Harry when they were children, has also been given an update with new thatching on its roof.

The Queen continues to recover

The King and Queen are now at Sandringham in Norfolk ahead of their return to London next week for the Qatar state visit.

Charles was seen attending church on the estate on Sunday as Camilla continued to rest amid a nasty chest infection.

The Queen pulled out of attending the Royal Variety Performance with the King at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday, as doctors advised that she should prioritise rest.

His Majesty greeting Sir Elton John and David Furnish at the Royal Variety Performance (ITV/Shutterstock)

A royal source said the Queen was "naturally disappointed to miss the evening's entertainments and sends her sincere apologies to all those involved, but is a great believer that 'the show must go on'".

"She hopes to be back to full strength and regular public duties very soon," the source added.