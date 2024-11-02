King Charles breaks silence following return to the UK

King Charles has issued a heartfelt message to King Felipe VI following the devastating floods in Valencia.

The Independent reported that so far, 207 people have died as a result of the extreme weather which is described as the "worst flood-related disaster in modern history," and the deadliest to hit Europe since the 1970s.

Taking to his official social media account on Saturday, the King wrote: "Your Majesty, my wife and I were utterly heartbroken to learn of the destruction and devastation following the catastrophic flooding in southern and eastern Spain. So many in the United Kingdom have strong, personal ties to Spain, and our nations are bound by so much that we have in common.

"We extend our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to you and to the people of Spain for the tragic loss of so many lives. Our special thoughts, prayers, and deepest possible sympathy are with all those who have lost loved ones and livelihoods during this terrible week. Charles R."

Heavy rain began in southern parts of Spain on Monday but did not reach the hardest-hit region of Valencia until around 7 pm on Tuesday, according to Sky News. At 8 pm, people in Valencia received smartphone alerts warning them not to leave their homes, but by then, many were already trapped in dangerous conditions.

According to experts, climate change is "turbocharging" the type of extreme weather seen in Spain.

Clare Nullis, the World Meteorological Organisation's media officer, explained: "The flooding we are seeing in Spain is just one of many, many extreme weather and water-related disasters that have taken place around the world this year."

Spain floods:



"Climate change is turbocharing extreme weather, and we can expect to see more of the devastation and the despair.



Every additional fraction of warming increases the atmospheric moisture content. This increases the risk of extreme precipitation flooding." - @wmopic.twitter.com/Vj4MBJC6UY — United Nations Geneva (@UNGeneva) November 1, 2024

