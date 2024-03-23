King Charles and daughter-in-law Princess Kate are 'closer than ever' after cancer diagnosis: report

Kate and Prince Charles together as they visited The Prince's Foundation for Children and The Arts at Dulwich Picture Gallery in 2012 (Getty)

King Charles and the Princess of Wales have become "closer than ever" following their respective cancer diagnoses, a new report has claimed. The King was in the London Clinic for a prostate procedure in January at the same time as the Princess's abdominal surgery.

"When they were in hospital together there was a lot of toddling down the corridor to spend time with her. He has been encouraging and supporting her throughout," a royal insider told The Times. "The King has always had a close, warm and unique relationship with the princess. She has a great love and respect for him and his position."

King Charles kisses Britain's Princess Kate as they arrive for the World Premiere of the James Bond 007 film No Time to Die in 2021 (CHRIS JACKSON)

The King revealed his cancer diagnosis in early February; the statement didn't elaborate on the type of cancer His Majesty has but said that it was discovered during the January tests and that he is undergoing treatment.

Six weeks later the Princess shared that she is currently in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy, having started treatment in late February.

Kensington Palace has also not confirmed the type of cancer with which the Princess has been diagnosed.

King Charles with Prince William and Kate (Getty)

The Princess underwent major abdominal surgery in January, and that surgery was successful. At the time, it was thought that the condition was non-cancerous and no tests had confirmed the presence of cancer.

However, on March 22, it was revealed that post-operative tests subsequently found that cancer had been present.

The Princess revealed the news to the world in an incredibly moving and powerful personal video message, which was filmed by BBC Studios on Wednesday in Windsor.

In the video the Princess addressed her diagnosis saying: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

Kate added: "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

Hours later a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that His Majesty is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did," and that the King has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks".

