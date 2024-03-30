King Charles' decadent hot cross buns recipe

The King likes hot cross buns (Getty)

It's not Easter without a hot cross bun in the morning to set you up for a day of Easter egg hunts. The delicious fruity delights are also a treat loved in the royal household, according to the official website for the Royal Family.

If you are feeling adventurous this year, why not make your own? They will make a gorgeous addition to your Easter tablescape and are a delicious treat to munch on throughout the day.

We come to you with the recipe shared by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's personal pastry chefs and it is simple but effective.

Follow the royal recipe from the Royal Family's official website below. Your hot cross buns will be the envy of all.

INGREDIENTS

1.5 free-range eggs

25g (1/8 cup) fresh yeast

375g (3 cups) strong flour

2 tablespoons unrefined caster sugar

60g (¼ cup) unsalted butter, chilled and diced a generous pinch of salt

130ml (½ cup) tepid water

2 tablespoons candied mixed peel

2 tablespoons golden sultanas

2 tablespoons raisins

2 teaspoons ground mixed spice

For the piping paste:

4 tablespoons plain white flour

1 tablespoon unrefined caster sugar

1 tablespoon cold water

For the sugar syrup:

100ml (½ cup) water

200g (1 cup) unrefined caster sugar

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 220ºC (425ºF, gas mark 7). Disperse the yeast in the tepid water. Sieve the flour, salt, sugar and mixed spice into a large mixing bowl. Make a well in the centre of the mixture. Place the eggs and dispersed yeast into a small bowl and mix together before pouring into the well in the centre of the dry ingredients. Mix together to form a soft pliable dough and work in the butter. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured work surface and carefully incorporate the dried fruit into the dough. Knead the dough for a further 5 minutes, or until it feels smooth and elastic. Step 4 Divide the dough into evenly sized buns - this recipe will make about 15. Roll each piece of dough into a ball and place onto a lined baking tray and cover with cling film and leave to prove for 30-45 minutes - they should double in size. While you are waiting, mix together the ingredients for the piping paste to form a paste with a consistency that will allow you to pipe a cross onto each bun. Once the buns have finished their prove, pipe the crosses, then place the buns on the middle shelf of the preheated oven and bake for 8–12 minutes, or until they turn a pale golden brown. Whilst they bake, boil together the sugar and water to make the sugar syrup. As soon as you remove the buns from the oven, brush them with the warm sugar syrup and set aside to cool on a wire rack.

