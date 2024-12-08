King Charles' home announces closure for 'health and safety'

Sandringham Estate, one of King Charles' most beloved residences, temporarily closed part of its Winter Light Trail over the weekend. The decision was made due to safety concerns caused by severe weather brought by Storm Darragh.

The estate announced the closure on its official Instagram account, citing "health and safety" reasons. Visitors with tickets for the cancelled Saturday event were contacted directly via email and text.

Storm Darragh disrupts the trail

Sandringham House was closed yesterday (Sandringham Estate/Instagram)

The Winter Light Trail, a highlight of Sandringham's festive calendar, was affected by strong winds and heavy rain on Saturday, 7 December. The estate's team carried out safety checks after the storm passed, ensuring the site was safe for visitors.

A statement on the estate's Instagram account read: "All ticket holders for this evening's cancelled event on Saturday 7 December have now been emailed and/or sent a text message." They encouraged guests to check spam folders or use a provided link to rearrange tickets.

You may also like

Sunday inspections

The Sandringham Trail was closed on Saturday 7 December (Sandringham Estate/Instagram)

On Sunday, 8 December, the team continued to monitor conditions. An update shared mid-morning stated: "Our team on the ground are monitoring conditions on site today and assessing any damage following yesterday's weather."

The estate expressed hope that the trail would reopen later that evening. A follow-up message promised an update by midday, keeping ticket holders informed.

The trail reopens

The Sandringham Trail reopens (Sandringham Estate/Instagram)

By Sunday afternoon, the estate had good news for visitors. Another update read: "We have completed our safety checks following yesterday's closure and are delighted to say that we will be open as normal tonight and we can't wait to welcome you!"

The reopening allowed guests to enjoy the enchanting mile-long illuminated trail, set within the Royal Parkland. With interactive light displays and festive music, the Winter Light Trail remains a magical attraction for visitors of all ages.

A seasonal favourite

Luminate Sandringham, the Sandringham Estate winter light trail (Getty)

The Winter Light Trail at Sandringham Estate is a much-anticipated annual event. Running nightly from 21 November to 24 December 2024, the experience offers dazzling lights, interactive displays, and festive treats like mulled wine and toasted marshmallows.

Visitors can also enjoy hot food and drinks in the courtyard area, making it a perfect evening for families and friends. Tickets must be booked in advance to secure a spot at this popular event.

Ensuring safety

Tunnels of fairy lights during Luminate Sandringham (Getty)

The temporary closure highlights the estate's commitment to visitor safety. By acting swiftly and transparently, the team ensured that guests could return to the trail in a secure environment.

Sandringham Estate's quick response demonstrates the dedication of King Charles' home to preserving its festive traditions while prioritising the well-being of its visitors.

With the Winter Light Trail back in full swing, visitors can once again enjoy the festive magic of Sandringham Estate. The event remains a highlight of the season, drawing crowds from near and far to experience its wonder.