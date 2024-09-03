King Charles' 'infatuation' with creatures he lets roam freely inside private home

While King Charles is well known for his love of horses and dogs, you may be surprised to learn that His Majesty also has a rather bizarre fondness for red squirrels…



It's not known what initially sparked his interest in the furry creatures, but one thing is for sure - his love for the endangered woodland animal shows no signs of slowing down.

King Charles was delighted by the sight of a red squirrel during the reopening of Hillsborough Castle in 2019 (Getty Images)

Keep scrolling to learn more about Charles's heartwarming "infatuation" with the pointy-eared red squirrel…

His role in protecting them

In 2009, King Charles, 75, was named as the patron of the Red Squirrel Survival Trust. The national charity was established to conserve and protect the species in the UK which is currently under threat from the invasive grey squirrels.

Back in 2021, the monarch wrote a letter to the organisation celebrating Red Squirrel Appreciation Day in which he described being delighted by the "charming and intelligent creatures."

Expressing his support, he continued: "I am so very grateful to all of you, as volunteers, for the crucial role you play in this ongoing battle to protect and restore a precious part of our natural heritage. This brings you all my warmest good wishes, together with every possible encouragement for the task ahead."

You may also like

Charles' passion for conservation and his campaign to protect the red squirrel can also be seen in new coins produced by the Royal Mint. The coin collection - which was unveiled last year - features an array of endangered species ranging from bees to puffins and capercaillies. The new UK 2p coin boasts an engraving of the red squirrel - a nod to His Majesty's conservation efforts, no doubt.

A Disney dreamscape

Charles's idyllic life in the countryside conjures up scenes from a Disney film. In a social media post, the monarch spoke with pride about how he enjoys having red squirrels roaming freely around his Scottish home. "I take enormous pleasure in having them around—and in!—the house when I am at home in Scotland," he explained.

"They are such inquisitive and delightful characters; they have even been known to hunt down a few of their favourite nuts left out in an unguarded jacket pocket!"

King Charles and Prince William share a passion for sustainability (Getty Images)

Prince William painted a lively picture of his father's peculiar passion during an interview with Country Life magazine in 2018.

"He is completely infatuated by the red squirrels that live around the estate in Scotland—to the extent that he's given them names and is allowing them into the house," he exclaimed.

Birkhall is located on the Balmoral estate (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Charles went on to add: "They come into the house at Birkhall and we get them chasing each other round and round inside. If I sit quietly, they will do so around me. Sometimes, when I leave my jackets on a chair with nuts in the pockets, I see them with their tails sticking out, as they hunt for nuts—they are incredibly special creatures."

A shared family passion?

In 2014, Charles paid a visit to Glendelvine Squirrel Sanctuary in Scotland. During the outing, he was presented with a large cuddly red squirrel to give to his grandson Prince George for his first birthday.

Conservation and protecting the environment have long been at the heart of the royal family's upbringing - and it's something that Prince William is looking to emulate. Speaking to Country Life magazine, the father-of-three said: "My father's focus on the environment is something I've looked up to all of my life. His unwavering commitment to rural issues and the countryside has been a big inspiration to me and something I am keen to emulate and teach my children about.

Prince William is passing on his knowledge to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (Getty Images)

"His passion for the environment and the natural world is something I want to repeat in the way I raise George, Charlotte and Louis."

It seems only time will tell if King Charles's passion for red squirrels will also rub off on his grandchildren.