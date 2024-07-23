King Charles relocates ahead of traditional summer break

The King has relocated to Sandringham (Getty)

The King has moved royal residences ahead of his traditional summer break.

Charles, 75, is now staying at the Sandringham estate but it was duty as usual as the monarch held audiences at his Norfolk abode.

He met with the Governor of Queensland (Her Excellency the Hon. Dr. Jeannette Young) and The Asantehene (Ruler of the Kingdom of Ashanti).

Photographs taken during the meetings offered a rare glimpse inside Sandringham House.

The audiences took place in the Saloon at Sandringham House (Getty)

The Saloon is the heart of the house and is used as a sitting room when the royal family are in residence. It features wooden panelling, tapestries, works of art and a number of floral chintz sofas.

The King shared a warm greeting with Ghana's Asante King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (Getty)

And of course, staying true to the King's love of the environment, there is plenty of greenery dotted around the space, and photo frames featuring images of royal ancestors.

King Charles III during an audience with Governor of Queensland, Jeannette Young (Getty)

The Prince and Princess of Wales often spend their children's school holidays at nearby Anmer Hall.

Both Charles and his daughter-in-law, Kate, are both receiving treatment following their respective cancer diagnoses earlier this year.

Traditional summer break

The King and Queen usually reside at Clarence House while staying in London, but Charles often retreats to his Gloucestershire home, Highgrove.

Charles and Camilla are once again expected to host their family on the Balmoral estate in Scotland later this summer, as has long been the tradition for the Windsors.

The monarch is also expected to invite the new prime minister and Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer and his wife, Victoria, for a visit.

Last public appearance

The King hosted European leaders at a reception at the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire last Friday.

Charles told Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, he "feels sorry" for Gareth Southgate as he commended the former England manager for doing a "brilliant job".

The King with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the EPC meeting (Getty)

Ms Rayner could be overheard telling Charles that England's loss in the final was "agonising".

The King agreed, adding: "I know, I feel so sorry for the manager. They always get the blame, but in fact he actually did a brilliant job."