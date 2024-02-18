King Charles steps out for first time after Prince Harry's US interview amid cancer diagnosis

(Mark Cuthbert)

King Charles isn't letting his recent cancer diagnosis get in the way of his weekend routine.

On Sunday, the 75-year-old monarch stepped out with his wife Queen Camilla for the third week in a row following Buckingham Palace's confirmation that His Majesty is receiving treatment for a "form of cancer".

The King smiled and waved as he attended church with the Queen, arriving at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, where he has been recuperating in-between his medical treatments in London.

King Charles III accompanied by The Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams, attends the Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene (Mark Cuthbert)

His Majesty appeared to be in high spirits as he was seen wearing a brown coat and waving to the public before being greeted by the Rev Canon Dr Paul Williams.

The King attended church with Queen Camilla (Mark Cuthbert)

Charles and Camilla's outing comes just after Prince Harry gave a rare interview to Good Morning America about his father's health.

In the interview, aired on US TV, it was suggested a family illness could have a "re-unifying effect", and when Harry was asked "is that possible in this case?" he replied: "Yeah, I’m sure."

Despite The Times reporting that a reconciliation between the Duke of Sussex and his father could be on the cards, with a potential "arrangement" seeing Harry returning to his royal role in order to support the King's health, it seems unlikely this will be the case.

Speaking to GMA, Prince Harry said: "I have my own family as we all do. My family and my life in California is as it is."

The father-of-two then added that whilst he will return to the UK, it will only be briefly. "I have got other trips planned that would take me through the UK or back to the UK, so I will stop in and see my family as much as I can."

Prince Harry and Meghan have been in Canada this week for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go event (Getty Images)

As for commenting on his father's current condition, Harry said: "That's between me and him".

The Duke’s whirlwind visit to see his father for around 45 minutes earlier this month prompted speculation the father-son duo, who have been distant ever since Harry and his wife Meghan stepped down as working royals, may be on the point of rebuilding their relationship.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor spokespeople from the Sussexes' Archewell Foundation would comment on Prince Harry's meeting with King Charles.