King Charles transforms favourite home into Christmas grotto

The royal family dazzled earlier this year when they unveiled the sensational Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle and Holyrood House.

The King and Queen's Berkshire residence and their home in Edinburgh were decked out in all of their finery, with towering trees and even a super intricate dolls' house, leading royal watchers to believe they'd go for similar decorations in all of their homes.

However, when Queen Camilla invited unwell children into Clarence House, it became clear the royal couple are not precious about keeping consistent when it comes to their Christmas décor.

The tree inside St George's Hall in Windsor

Rather than replicate the decorations at their other royal homes, The Queen turned Clarence House into a Christmas grotto, with festive touches inspired by the kids she invited into her home, giving the youngsters the chance to decorate a tree in the library at Clarence House.

Queen Camilla invited kids to turn Clarence House into a grotto (Instagram)

The Queen's equerry got involved too, using his sword to hang decorations – we bet the kids loved it!

As well as the children themselves, Queen Camilla invited Father Christmas into Clarence House, joking: "We have got Father Christmas this year but no reindeer – they've been put in quarantine."

Queen Camilla and the children loved feeling festive (Instagram)

The lunchtime event saw the kids sit down to a meal of bangers and mash with the Queen strolling around the table serving the children their food and even pouring the gravy.

Clarence House at Christmas

The central London abode is a favourite of Queen Camilla and King Charles, who opted to stay there rather than move to Buckingham Palace after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, so it makes it extra special that they invited children to help them decorate.

Camilla brings festive cheer at Clarence House each year (Getty)

King Charles likely has lots of memories at the property after taking up residence there with his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, in 2003.

His oldest son remained living there until April 2011, with Prince Harry staying until March 2012.

Though Clarence House is King Charles' London residence of choice, his heart belongs at his Gloucestershire home, Highgrove.

One of the benefits of Clarence House, over Buckingham Palace and even Highgrove, is that it's a private residence, meaning the public cannot visit unless invited, as with Queen Camilla's grotto.