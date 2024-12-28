King Charles' unusual Christmas dinner guests that did not attend this year

King Charles' unusual Christmas dinner guests that did not attend this year (Getty)

King Charles hosted Christmas Day at Sandringham earlier this week with members of the royal family celebrating in all their finery.

However, this year, there was a set of Christmas dinner guests who did not make an appearance, and it is not who royal fans might expect.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady previously revealed to the Mail on Sunday that when he worked in the royal kitchen, even the late Queen's corgis were fed Christmas dinner.

Queen Elizabeth fed her corgis Christmas dinner (Getty)

Queen Elizabeth's canine companions dined on rabbit, beef or chicken served with cabbage and rice to mark the special occasion. At this time, 12 corgis were in the Queen's possession.

The late monarch adored her corgis (Getty)

After King Charles' mother passed away in 2022, the late monarch's remaining two corgis went to live with Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson who were not in attendance at Sandringham for Christmas this year.

The Duchess of York now looks after the late Queen's Corgis at Royal Lodge

As a result, royal fans can assume that the corgis were also not present at Christmas dinner at Sandringham this year as they were during the Queen's lifetime.

Sarah Ferguson and the corgis did not go to Sandringham (Instagram)

Where were the Duke and Duchess of York this Christmas?

The disgraced younger brother of the King stepped back from his royal duties in 2019 due to his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has been seen at Christmas since stepping down from royal duties (ADRIAN DENNIS)

However, the Duke of York has made a handful of public appearances since, including the annual Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate and at the funeral of the late Queen.

Prince Andrew was not at Sandringham this year (Getty)

The father of Princesses Beatrice and Eugeniedid not make an appearance at Sandringham this year after making headlines amid his connections to an alleged Chinese spy.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew stayed away (Getty)

Instead, Sarah and Andrew spent Christmas at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Absent royals

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank did not attend the Christmas Day Church service this year (Getty)

Also not present at Sandringham for Christmas this year were Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their sons August and Ernest. The Princess of York spent the festive season with her in-laws for the first time since 2021.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan spent Christmas in the US (Getty)

Also absent from the celebrations in Norfolk were King Charles' son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Since stepping back from their senior royal duties in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spent the holiday season with their children in California.