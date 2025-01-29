King has ‘encyclopaedic’ knowledge of every area in UK

King Charles meets new MPs and the recently ennobled at Bickingham Palace - Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The King has an “encyclopaedic” knowledge of every area in Britain, an MP has said.

The monarch hosted a Buckingham Palace reception for newly-elected MPs, leaving many of them impressed with his knowledge about their constituencies.

Around 270 MPs and 45 peers gathered in the State Ballroom for the reception, hosted by the King and Queen to welcome those newly elected or ennobled.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were also on hand to help work the room, while guests included Sir Keir Starmer, Kemi Badenoch and former prime minister Theresa May.

Paul Waugh, the Labour MP for Rochdale who unseated George Galloway, added: “He is impeccably polite and knows a lot about every constituency. He’s got an incredible encyclopaedic knowledge of every area of the UK.”

The King and Queen with Tory leader Kemi Badenoch and the PM Sir Keir Starmer - Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP

Asked if they spoke about Rochdale, he said: “Yes, I mentioned that it was the home of the Co-op [supermarket] and I said I hope he shopped at the Co-op and he burst out laughing. I took that as a yes.”

Deirdre Costigan, MP for Ealing Southall, said he knew her constituency was sometimes known as Little India and had a big Sikh community.

“He’s very knowledgeable, isn’t he?” she said afterwards.

“He talked about his love of curries,” she added, revealing that he likes them “not too strong”.

Nigel Farage said he has always laughed with the King over his refusal to give him a standing ovation.

In 2008, when he was the leader of Ukip, Mr Farage refused to take part in an ovation for the then Prince Charles at the European Parliament after he had delivered a speech on climate change.

Reform leader Nigel Farage and Reform deputy leader Richard Tice with the Duke of Edinburgh - Aaron Chown/PA Wire

He said at the time that his protest was due to the Prince advocating an increase in EU powers.

“We’ve had a laugh about it ever since,” he said on Wednesday. “It’s not nasty.”

The Reform leader acknowledged that he and the King did not always see eye to eye.

He joked: “If I see him I know some of the exchanges will be interesting because we have disagreed in the past over a few things.”

One of the biggest stars of the show was Jennie the guide dog, who belongs to Lib Dem MP Steve Darling and has already amassed almost 20,000 followers on X.

A number of MPs were impressed with King Charles’s encyclopaedic knowledge of Britain - AFP/AARON CHOWN

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who has been the patron of Guide Dogs since 2021, made a beeline for Jennie, making a fuss of the pet as she said: “I’m your patron.”

Mr Farage was full of praise for the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who he said had been doing “a lot of heavy lifting” in recent months. But he could not resist taking a pop at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“There’s one or two gaps out there,” he said. “It’s been a difficult few years.

“‘Wonderboy’ and ‘wondergirl’ disappear off to America, the Queen dies, the King’s not been well, Andrew’s not in the public eye, Princess Anne is 74, so they’re doing a lot of the heavy lifting and, I think, doing it very well.”