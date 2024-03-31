King greets well-wishers at Easter church service

King Charles was seen at the entrance of St George's Chapel alongside the Queen - Max Mumby

The King smiled and waved at well-wishers as he arrived at St George’s Chapel in Windsor for the Easter Sunday service in his most significant public appearance since his cancer diagnosis.

King Charles, 75, was seen at the entrance to the chapel alongside the Queen. The service is his first public engagement since he announced that he has cancer.

The Princess Royal, her husband Sir Tim Laurence and the Duke and Duchess of York were also in attendance, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh with their son, James, the Earl of Wessex.

The King arrived by car at St George’s Chapel, alongside Queen Camilla, shortly after 10.40am. A member of the public shouted “Happy Easter”, to which Charles gestured with his arm and responded: “And to you.”

King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the chapel entrance - Max Mumby

The royal turnout for the Easter Day service was considerably smaller than usual, described as “Easter Lite”, as the King has been advised to minimise his contact with others.

The King has stepped back from public duties on medical advice as he undergoes cancer treatment in order to avoid the risks associated with large crowds.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children were absent from the service as they have retreated from the public eye for the school holidays after the Princess announced that she was undergoing preventive chemotherapy.

As is customary, the King sat inside St George’s Chapel in the Sovereign’s Seat, which is situated at the front of the altar. The other royals were in their usual places in the stalls.

The layout of the chapel is such that the main congregation sits in a separate section of the church.

The Queen was wearing an emerald and diamond brooch belonging to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Last year, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, all made an appearance at the Easter Matins service, which has seen almost as big a royal turnout as the traditional Christmas Day outing in recent years.

Pre-recorded message

The King’s appearance this year comes after the monarch delivered a pre-recorded audio message at the Royal Maundy Thursday service at Worcester Cathedral, where he was represented by Queen Camilla.

After Easter, the King and Queen will step back from their duties as they go away for their annual Easter break.

Since the monarch announced his cancer diagnosis in early February, he has been continuing to carry out his state duties and has been keen to maintain a public profile to reassure the nation that his hand remains on the tiller.

However, the cancer treatment that both the King and Princess of Wales are now undergoing means that a large family gathering - like the one last seen on Christmas Day - is unlikely for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop of Canterbury began his Easter Day sermon at Canterbury Cathedral by paying tribute to the King and Princess for “their lack of selfishness” in sharing their cancer diagnoses.

He said: “In each of our lives, there are moments which change us forever. Sometimes it’s individual.

“We have watched, sympathised with and felt alongside the dignity of the King and the Princess of Wales as they have talked of their cancer - and in doing so , by their lack of selfishness, by their grace and their faith, boosted so many others.”