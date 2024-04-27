The King to meet families of cancer patients in first public engagement since diagnosis

The King will meet families of cancer patients in his first public engagement since his diagnosis as he strives to show it is possible to live a full life while being treated for the disease.

His Majesty will be joined by the Queen as they visit a cancer treatment centre to raise awareness, highlight research, and offer personal thanks for the work of medics in the field.

In particular, they have asked to meet patients and their families.

A palace source said the King and Queen hoped to show how cancer “doesn’t just affect those who have cancer, it affects all those around them”.

They added: “Though every patient is different, one of the things they hope to demonstrate and witness is how people can go on living a full life during treatment, not just after it.

“Cancer can be a scary word but it doesn’t have to be a scary experience.”

King Charles during a reception at Buckingham Palace in Nov 2023 - POOL/REUTERS

On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced that the King would be making a return to public engagements, three months after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Emphasising that he was still undergoing treatment and that engagements may be adapted to protect his health, a spokesman said: “His Majesty’s medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the King’s continued recovery.

“His Majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise.”

On Tuesday, the King and Queen will make their first joint official engagement since Nov 14, visiting a cancer treatment centre – which will not be named in advance for security reasons – to meet medical specialists, patients and families.

The event aims to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and highlight the pioneering research, supported by Cancer Research UK, taking place at the hospital.

The Queen by his side

The Queen has been by the King’s side throughout his treatment, regularly photographed coming and going during his initial three-night hospital stay for what was originally thought to be an enlarged prostate.

Later this week, she will continue with her programme of solo engagements. She has been widely praised for stepping up to lead the Royal family this year, as the Prince and Princess of Wales have also had to take time out of the public eye to help their family through her abdominal surgery and then chemotherapy.

The palace has not yet confirmed any further appearances for the King, who has been performing his State duties including red boxes, audiences and Privy Council meetings behind closed doors since his cancer diagnosis was announced on Feb 6.

There are now hopes that he will be able to attend the key moments of Trooping the Colour, the 80th anniversary of D-Day and Royal Ascot in some form.

Aides are making contingency plans to establish the safest way for him to join the 8,000 guests, with options ranging from him appearing at a distance for the national anthem, to a full walk to greet the crowds.

One of the King’s first public appearances of the summer season is expected to be at a Buckingham Palace garden party. This year, they take place on May 8 and May 21, with royal sources saying the King is determined to attend at least one if possible.

The King has been praised for his candid approach to sharing his diagnosis. MacMillan Cancer Research, of which he is the patron, told The Telegraph his “openness about his diagnosis and experience” will have a “positive impact on many lives”.

The Duke of Sussex was happy to hear the news about his father’s health, the Telegraph understands.

‘It is good news’

Claire Taylor, the chief nursing officer at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “It’s good news to see the King recovering and returning to royal duties. Cancer affects everyone differently and some people continue to be active during their treatment, others stop working during treatment until they feel ready to go back.

“The King’s openness about his diagnosis and experience is helping to encourage others who have concerns, to visit their GP and seek support, and will have a positive impact on many lives.”

Dame Laura Lee, the chief executive of Maggie’s, a cancer care charity, said: “We know at Maggie’s how important continuing to work during treatment can be for many people as it can help to give them a sense of purpose and identity.”

“His openness about his diagnosis has encouraged so many important conversations about cancer and I would like to thank him from my heart for using his own difficult experience to help others.”

A palace spokesman said: “As the first anniversary of the coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year.”