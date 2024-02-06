The King will be most concerned for his ‘heroine’ Camilla after cancer diagnosis, friends say

The Queen will continue to carry out a full schedule of public duties while the King undergoes treatment as an outpatient - Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection

The King will be most concerned for the Queen in the wake of his cancer diagnosis, his closest friends have said.

Dame Julia Cleverdon, who served as chief executive of one of the King’s charity organisations when he was Prince of Wales, and Lord Dobbs, a friend of Their Majesties, discussed the repercussions of the King’s health revelation on the rest of the Royal family.

Dame Julia, who worked closely with the monarch while running Business in the Community, said: “The real heroine it seems to me in all of this is Queen Camilla, who he will be most concerned, I suspect, about the effect on her and the conversations and the load that she will take as he goes through his treatment.”

The King began regular treatment at a London hospital on Monday, as an outpatient, but has not revealed what type of cancer he has or what kind of treatment he is undergoing.

However, the Palace confirmed that he did not have prostate cancer after the illness was discovered during his corrective surgery for a benign enlarged prostate.

Dame Julia Cleverdon sasys the 'real heroine' is the Queen as she supports her husband the King - WPA Pool/Getty Images Europe

Lord Dobbs, who was born an hour apart from the King and shared a 75th birthday party with the monarch last year, praised the unprecedented revelation into his private medical diagnosis as “a modern look from a modern monarchy about a very old fashioned problem”.

The author and Tory peer, who is a prostate cancer survivor, said: “The great thing about what he’s doing by sharing all of this with us, is he’s encouraging us to come out of the shadows, not to treat it as something which is so appalling you can’t face up to it because getting an early diagnosis…gives much greater survivability.”

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: “I’m surviving of cancer, my brother has survived six different cancers, it’s not what it was 20 years ago.”

The House of Cards author added: “He’s in a very good position to deal with this, he’s got very good genes…he’s a very fit person, he exercises everyday…and he has everything to live for.

Story continues

“He’s obviously enjoying the job that he’s waited for so long and he’s surrounded by his extraordinary family.

“Every picture and every smile shows the extraordinary relationship that he has with his wife, Queen Camilla…And Harry is flying over to meet with his father, could this be the moment that these frayed throngs of the family could be repaired?”