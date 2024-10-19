King to take part in indigenous ‘smoking ceremony’ on Australia tour

The King and Queen arrive at Admiralty House in Sydney to begin their tour of Australia and Samoa - Photograph by CPOIS Andrew Dakin

The King is to become the first monarch to participate in a “smoking ceremony”, as he puts Australia’s indigenous communities at the heart of his first royal visit since his cancer diagnosis.

The King will join the traditional event with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities in Sydney this week, and observe another in Canberra.

The ceremonies are rituals of welcome and protection, used to ward off bad spirits, cleanse people spiritually, and acknowledge ancestors and the land.

The late Queen Elizabeth II is witnessed the ceremonies during her own visits to Australia, but King Charles is thought to be the first monarch to actively take part.

He has joined a smoking ceremony during previous visits as Prince of Wales, with the Duke of Sussex also watching one on Fraser Island during a royal visit in 2018.

King Charles arriving for a welcome ceremony in Australia in 2018, when he visited as Prince Charles - Brook Mitchell/Getty

This royal tour, the first of the new reign, will see the King and Queen visit a war memorial dedicated to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, named For Our Country.

On Tuesday, the King will meet Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representatives and community groups to learn about their work in “strengthening culture”.

While in Australia, the King has been appointed to the honorary ranks of Admiral of the Fleet of the Royal Australian Navy, Field Marshal of the Australian Army, and Marshal of the Royal Australian Air Force.

The titles were previously held by his father, Prince Philip, in his role as the consort of Queen Elizabeth II.

The late Queen Elizabeth II and her consort, Prince Philip, visiting Australia in 2002 - Alamy

Sam Mostyn, Australia’s governor-general and the commander-in-chief of the Australian Defence Force (ADF), said: “Australians share His Majesty’s pride in the ADF, its sailors, soldiers and aviators and the loved ones who support them.”

“The sovereign serves as an example of service, and His Majesty’s appointments are symbolic of the Royal Family’s longstanding dedication and relationship with the nation,” said Adml David Johnston, chief of the defence force.

In 1911, the Commonwealth Naval Forces were granted the title Royal Australian Navy by King George V, and the ship prefix His Majesty’s Australian Ship (HMAS) was authorised. It is still used by all commissioned Royal Australian Navy vessels.

Island nation fellowships

On Sunday, the King announced a “significant” personal donation to help fund a new scholarship scheme for the education of “King’s Fellows” across Commonwealth island nations.

Created by the Association of Commonwealth Universities, it is intended to help find solutions to “urgent economic, social and environmental development challenges” affecting what are known as Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The islands, mostly in the Caribbean and Pacific but also including the Seychelles, Mauritius and the Maldives, are considered among the most vulnerable countries in the world.

The King said he was “delighted” to support the initiative, adding: “Throughout my life I have believed in the power of education to improve lives and unite communities across the Commonwealth and beyond.

The King watches a smoking ceremony near Cairns in 2018 - PA/Alamy

“There is so much we can learn from one another as we work together within the Commonwealth to tackle the major challenges of our age and, as these fellowships do in SIDS, to address them where they are felt most acutely.

“It is my fervent hope that these new fellowships will play a significant role in furthering the free exchange of knowledge and advancing the spirit of mutual support that lies at the heart of our Commonwealth – today, tomorrow and towards a brighter future for all.”

The King will ceremonially launch the programme at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa next week.

He is expected to join engagements on themes of the environment, sustainability and biodiversity and will also take part in a traditional Ava Fa’atupu ceremony.