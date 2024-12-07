King and Queen strike an informal pose for first Christmas card since cancer treatment

The King and Queen have chosen an informal photograph showing them strolling arm-in-arm for their first Christmas card since the monarch was treated for cancer.

The picture, taken by Millie Pilkington, shows the couple walking in the garden of Buckingham Palace, both smiling as the King looks to his consort.

It marks a stark contrast to the picture used for their 2023 Christmas card, an official portrait from the day of the Coronation, which took place earlier that year, with the couple wearing formal regalia including crowns.

Since then, the King disclosed that he had been diagnosed with cancer following an unrelated procedure for an enlarged prostate.

The revelation in February marked the beginning of an exceptionally difficult year for the Royal family, with the Princess of Wales announcing in March that she had begun preventive chemotherapy after cancer was discovered during abdominal surgery.

More recently, the Queen has missed key engagements after a bout of pneumonia following a busy tour of Australia and Samoa.

The intimate picture has put the King and Queen’s marriage back at the heart of the royal Christmas messaging and comes ahead of their 20-year wedding anniversary next year.

The image was taken in April this year and shows the gardens of Buckingham Palace beginning to flower in the background.

In it, the Queen wears a blue wool crepe dress by Fiona Clare and private jewellery, while the King – hand in pocket – is wearing a grey suit and blue tie.

The accompanying message reads: “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

The previous two Christmas cards of the King’s reign were taken by Samir Hussein and Hugo Burnand respectively.

The choice of Pilkington’s picture for this year’s card could be further evidence of a deliberate decision to emphasise the bonds of family in the Christmas message.

Although the Dorset-based portrait photographer has photographed the King and Queen before, she is arguably best known for the intimate, informal photographs she has taken of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family.

Last year the couple released a set of the Prince and his three children laughing together, and others such as Princess Charlotte hugging a dog in a meadow of wildflowers.

She has also taken many of the children’s individual birthday pictures, and a previously unseen, behind-the-scenes portrait of the Prince and Princess on their wedding day in 2011 was released in May this year.

Pilkington has also been a vocal cheerleader for the Princess’s forays into photography, congratulating her publicly on social media after she released images of her family this year by describing one of the pictures as the “best family portrait ever”.

Last year’s Burnand portrait used for the King and Queen’s Christmas card showed the royal couple in the Throne Room at the Palace following the coronation.

Charles was seen wearing the Imperial State Crown and Camilla was wearing Queen Mary’s Crown.

The King was also pictured wearing a coronation tunic and the robe of state.

The modern tradition of the British Royal Family sending Christmas cards began in 1914, at the beginning of the First World War, when King George V and Queen Mary sent a message expressing goodwill to the troops and their families.

The pictures vary in terms of setting and degrees of formality.

The 1965 picture shows Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip smiling with their children as they gather round the one-year-old Prince Edward in his pram at Windsor.