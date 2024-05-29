King and Queen visit Rada... and watch play about family betrayal

Their Majesties were seen giggling at various points in the performance - Jordan Pettitt/PA

The King and Queen have watched students perform a play about family betrayal at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Their Majesties visited the institution on Wednesday morning to celebrate Rada’s 120th anniversary after the King was announced as patron earlier this month, taking over from his late mother.

They spoke with current students about one of the school’s productions before watching an extract of House of Ife, performed by third-year acting students in the Gielgud Theatre.

Directed by Beru Tessema, the play is described on the Rada website as a production about one family “forced to confront the traumas they have long tried to bury”.

“As the sun beats down on their North London flat, and the authoritarian head of the family arrives from Ethiopia for the funeral, tensions rise, cultures clash and past betrayals are unearthed,” it adds.

The production, which Their Majesties personally chose to watch out of three currently running plays, represents the “modern Rada”, according to David Harewood, the Academy’s president.

The King met Rada president David Harewood - Jordan Pettitt/Pool via AP

The former Rada student said the King “really seemed to enjoy” the play, adding: “I saw him giggle at one point.

“Forty per cent of our student intake now are from black or mixed race backgrounds and that’s again wonderful to see that we’re embracing that and they chose that play.

“They were given the choice of three plays and they chose that play and I think he wants to see what modern Rada is about so I think that gave him what he needed.

“He wants to see something modern and again to see young black students at Rada being their authentic selves, when I was here it was all RP [received pronunciation] and that was the only way we could talk. So it’s nice to see modern students embracing that authenticity.”

Harewood added: “In the way that he is reframing the monarchy, we’re doing the very same here with Rada - taking what was a very established legacy and trying to project that into the future, giving our modern students a taste of a much more modern industry.”

Misheck Albert Freeman, a third-year student performing in the House of Ife, said the King told him “that he enjoyed it very much and thought that we did well”.

The Queen chatted to former students, including actor Daniel Mays - Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Their Majesties were seen giggling at various points in the performance, particularly when Freeman started playing Amazing Grace on a keyboard that suddenly broke.

“Was that supposed to happen?” the monarch asked Freeman after they had performed, to which the 28-year-old responded: “No, but we went along with it!”

“It was fantastic, very amusing I must say,” the King added.

The production is currently open to the public and will run until June 8 in the Gielgud Theatre in Rada.

Speaking after he met with the King, Freeman said: “The piano wasn’t supposed to fall, but we used it as part of the story.

“Because we’ve been trained so well here, whatever happens in a scene is meant to happen.”

As part of the visit, Their Majesties also toured around the Scenic Art Studio, where they met with technical theatre arts students and heard about the set design and build process.

They spoke with student Tiffany Yu, 21, who designed the model set for the House of Ife and is completing her Bachelor of technical theatre and stage.

They were accompanied on their tour by Harewood as well as actress, singer and vice president, Cynthia Erivo, who is co-starring alongside Ariana Grande in the new Wicked film.

Commenting on that part of the tour, Harewood said: ”He’s very into sustainability and most of the sets that we build here, we try and use at least 40-50 per cent of the sets for other productions instead of throwing them away - we’re trying to make sustainability an underpinning factor of the Academy.”

Their Majesties were shown around the Scenic Art Studio - Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Rada’s association with the royal family has gone back over 100 years, stemming from the royal charter they were granted in 1920.

The late Queen was patron of the prestigious acting school from 1952 until her death in 2022.

On their arrival, Their Majesties were greeted by Niamh Dowling, Rada’s principal, and Marcus Ryder, chair of the Rada council.

Before the King and Queen left the institution, a group of Rada students and graduates got the opportunity to meet with Their Majesties in the Academy’s Burnt Cafe.

Part of this cohort was actor Daniel Mays, who spoke with Camilla about his recent performance in Guys & Dolls as she had watched the show in the West End with her grandchildren in January.

He said: “She came to see Guys & Dolls towards the end of my run with all of her grandkids. We were only told on the day that there was going to be a really important royal visit… she loved it and they said they had the most incredible night.”

Speaking to Mr Mays in the cafe, Camilla told him that it had been “fantastic”, adding: “I liked the idea that it was very intimate.”

Later, Charles spoke to Mr Mays separately and told him the House of Ife extract they had seen was “excellent”.