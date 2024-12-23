King records Christmas message away from royal estate in rare break with tradition

The King’s Christmas message will air at 3pm on BBC One, ITV and Sky News

The King chose to record his Christmas message at a church with unique links to the medical community, The Telegraph can reveal, marking the first time in 14 years that it has not been filmed on a royal estate.

The annual address to the nation was filmed almost two weeks ago at the Fitzrovia Chapel, a former hospital chapel in Pearson Square, central London.

The choice of venue will be seen as an interesting one for a monarch deeply interested in religion who has this year found himself facing his own personal health crisis.

While the contents of his annual festive broadcast remain a closely guarded secret, the chapel is understood to reflect his key themes of healthcare and community.

The King, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February, will continue to receive weekly treatment well into next year, although palace aides insist it is “moving in a positive direction”.

He will use the Christmas message to reflect on an extraordinary year that has involved not just his own cancer diagnosis but that of his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales. As such, he will focus in particular on the incredible work of the healthcare profession.

He will also highlight the value of community, hailing how people came together in the wake of riots that erupted after three young girls were killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in Southport.

It was the monarch’s own decision to break with tradition by filming the message at an external location rather than at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.

He wanted to give the annual broadcast a fresher, more modern feel, demonstrating his long-held desire to “reach out into communities rather than bringing them into him”, a royal source said.

The Fitzrovia Chapel ticked all of his boxes, whilst also happening to boast unique royal links.

The King, who had not previously set foot in the church, was “absolutely enchanted” by its size, its “astonishing beauty” and rich history, The Telegraph understands. He was delighted with the results.

The chapel, which features a golden mosaic ceiling over the nave, was built at the heart of the former Middlesex Hospital, offering a space for both staff and patients to reflect and find solace. The King’s grandfather, George VI, laid the foundation stone when the hospital was rebuilt in 1928.

The chapel was designed by John Loughborough Pearson, the award-winning architect behind iconic buildings such as Truro Cathedral and Westminster Hall, as well as additions to St Margaret’s Church in the grounds of Westminster Abbey.

Its original candlesticks, effigies, pews and altar cloths were all purchased with money raised by the medical community.

The chapel with its ornate mosaics was built in the heart of the former Middlesex hospital - RHKAMEN

Fittingly, the first service held in the chapel was on Christmas Day 1891, with an official opening ceremony by the Bishop of London in June 1892.

It quickly became a meeting point for groups of all faiths within the hospital community, as well as a wedding venue for both medical staff and patients.

On two occasions, the BBC broadcast from the chapel as part of a series of national hospital radio shows.

Today, the church is used as a community space for exhibitions and other events and is open to the public for those simply seeking a moment of solace.

“It is also a non-denominational chapel, which of course, is a key focus,” the royal source said.

“Even though this is a Christmas address, His Majesty likes to reach out to those of all faiths and none.”

The Telegraph has known the location of the recording since it was filmed but at the request of the palace agreed not to publish the details until today.

This year’s message will mark the third since the King’s accession, with his previous messages filmed at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, and at Buckingham Palace.

The annual broadcast reflects global, national and royal events of the past year and provides an opportunity for the monarch to reflect on what Christmas means to them.

Last year’s Christmas message was filmed in Buckingham Palace - REUTERS

The late Queen largely filmed her messages at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace or Sandringham, broadcasting to the nation every year of her reign apart from one.

In 1969, a written message was released instead, because a repeat of the documentary made about the Royal Family was already scheduled for the holiday period.

The first televised message was broadcast live in 1957.

In 2003, it was filmed at Combermere Barracks in Windsor, marking the first time it had been shot entirely on location. In 2006, it was filmed at Southwark Cathedral and in 2010, at Hampton Court Palace.