King says ‘we cannot change the past’ but urges leaders to tackle ‘inequalities’ amid reparations row

His Majesty was making his first speech as Head of the Commonwealth - PA

The King has urged the Commonwealth to find a way to right the wrongs of history, saying “we cannot change the past” but can commit to tackling “inequalities that endure”.

The King, in his first speech as Head of Commonwealth, stopped short of using the word “reparations” but asked leaders to find “creative ways” and the “right language” to address current problems which have roots in the past.

The Government has defied calls from campaigners to negotiate financial compensation for the transatlantic slave trade at this year’s Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa.

In comments referring to the slave trade, the King told the meeting: “I understand, from listening to people across the Commonwealth, how the most painful aspects of our past continue to resonate.

“It is vital, therefore, that we understand our history – to guide us to make the right choices in the future.”

He also urged leaders to find “respectful” words to discuss the issue, without fuelling further “division”.

The King shares a joke with Patricia Scotland, CHOGM’s secretary general - AP

Speaking earlier, Sir Keir Starmer said there should be a conversation about Britain’s history, but stopped short of the official apology and reparations negotiations that campaigners demand.

Instead, he acknowledged that the issue of reparations “matters hugely” to many countries but insisted it was time to “look forward”.

In a speech in a conference centre in Apia, the King - who was wearing a tie with pictures of owls on - praised the Commonwealth “family” for its ability to be “wiser and stronger” together.

“That said,” he added, “our cohesion requires that we acknowledge where we have come from.”

Sir Keir Starmer joined other Commonwealth leaders at the meeting in Apia - PA

He continued: “Where inequalities exist, for example, in access to opportunity; to education; to skills training; to employment; to health; and to a planet in whose climate our human race can both survive and thrive, we must find the right ways, and the right language, to address them.

“As we look around the world and consider its many deeply concerning challenges, let us choose within our Commonwealth family the language of community and respect, and reject the language of division.”

In 2022, speaking at CHOGM when he was Prince of Wales, the King expressed regret for the slave trade more explicitly, saying: “I cannot describe the depths of my personal sorrow at the suffering of so many, as I continue to deepen my own understanding of slavery’s enduring impact.”

This year, in a speech intended to persuade leaders to discuss the matter civilly and productively, the King said: “None of us can change the past. But we can commit, with all our hearts to learning its lessons and to finding creative ways to right inequalities that endure.”

He also urged delegates to find a way to make progress on issues including the “existential threat of climate change”, warning: “If we do not, then inequalities across the Commonwealth, and beyond, will only be exacerbated with the potential to fuel division and conflict.”

He warned of growing challenges including “disinformation and extremism, and ensuring that the untold potential of technology, including Artificial Intelligence and social media, works for our societies, not against them”.

The King is on day six of the royal tour to Australia and Samoa - PA

The King, who has paused his own cancer treatment to fly to Samoa, finished his speech by telling Commonwealth leaders: “For my part, I can assure you today that for however many years God grants me, I will join you and the people of the Commonwealth on every step of this journey.

“Let us learn from the lessons of the past. Let us be proud of who we are today. And together, let us forge a future of harmony with nature, and between ourselves, that our children and our grandchildren deserve.”

Tonight he will host a dinner for the CHOGM heads of government, where he will deliver further remarks.

Ahead of the King’s speech, the Prime Minister of Samoa Fiame Naomi Mata’afa hailed the late Queen Elizabeth II’s “steady leadership” and her “unifying role”.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Scotland said the late Queen served the Commonwealth with “duty and distinction”, adding: “His Majesty has been been in our thoughts and prayers and so happy you are with us today.”

The King too made tribute to his late “dear mother” and her “commitment” to the Commonwealth.