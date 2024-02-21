King says he's been reduced to tears by public support as he returns to work

The King and Rishi Sunak share a joke during the audience at Buckingham Palace - Jonathan Brady

The King has said the messages and cards he has received since his cancer diagnosis have reduced him to tears, as he returns to his audiences with the Prime Minister for the first time this year.

The King told Rishi Sunak: “I’ve had so many messages and cards, you can’t believe it. They’ve reduced me to tears, most of them.”

Told by the Prime Minister that it was “wonderful to see you looking so well”, the King joked it was “all done by mirrors”.

Photographs and filmed footage of the first minute of the Buckingham Palace audience, which is traditionally held privately, show the King appearing to be in good health, if a little croaky in voice.

Usually, the meeting is held entirely in private, but the King and his aides are mindful of the public’s interest in his health as he undergoes treatment for cancer.

Usually, the meeting is held entirely in private, but the King permitted photographs and filmed footage of the first minute of the meeting to be taken

As Mr Sunak was introduced into the room, he said: “Good afternoon, Your Majesty.”

“Bit of a gap, I’m afraid,” the King tells him, referring to the enforced break he has taken over Christmas and after a period of ill health.

“A bit but wonderful to see you looking so well,” replied Mr Sunak.

The King told him: “It’s all done by mirrors.”

Shaking hands and walking to sit down, Mr Sunak added: “Well, we’re all behind you, the country’s behind you.”

“Oh I can imagine,” said Mr Sunak. “Well everyone is behind you. And it’s also nice to see the spotlight that it’s shone on the work that charities do in this area.”

Agreeing, the King said: “I hear there’s been a lot more potential interest in those main wonderful cancer charities, many of which I’ve been patron of for years.”

Mr Sunak added that “they do incredible work up and down the country”, with the King nodding: “They do.”

The King will have much to discuss with the prime minister after a long break from official audiences - Jonathan Brady

The Prime Minister was introduced into the Private Audience Room by Lieutenant Commander Will Thornton of the Fleet Air Arm, who is the King’s new equerry.

It is his first engagement in the role. Lt-Cmdr Thornton replaces Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson, who became known on social media as the “hot equerry” during his service and has moved to what is described as a more executive and less public-facing role of senior equerry.

The palace does not generally permit photographs of the audience, traditionally considered a private meeting in which Prime Ministers can unburden themselves to the monarch and seek advice.

The King will have much to discuss with the prime minister after a long break from official audiences over Christmas and early 2024.

Their conversation may cover this week’s intervention by the Prince of Wales, who called for an end to fighting in Gaza.

The last in-person audience for the King and Mr Sunak was on Dec 13, listed in the court circular as being at Buckingham Palace shortly after a meeting of the Privy Council.

Mr Sunak telephoned the King shortly after his cancer diagnosis was announced to express his personal sympathy and best wishes.

Their official audiences had been due to resume today, Wednesday February 21, but the palace had been wary of confirming the King’s schedule too far in advance as he undergoes treatment.

Aides are working on a week by week basis as the King, like any other patient, learns how he has responded to cancer treatment.

Downing Street and Buckingham Palace have been keen to emphasise that official duties continue.

On February 7, asked if Mr Sunak would travel to Sandringham for his discussion with the King, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We don’t in general and we are not going to get into the habit of commenting on the PM’s conversations with the King.

“But we have agreed with the Palace in this specific instance to confirm that they will be speaking on the phone later.”

The King has been seen walking to church at Sandringham on Sundays since he is known to have been ill. He has also been photographed on several occasions travelling by car between Buckingham Palace and Clarence House while in London for treatment.

Two weeks ago, he is known to have met with his son Prince Harry for around 30 minutes in the capital, before departing for Sandringham.

The King’s last ordinary public engagement was on December 14, when he attended the Royal Courts of Justice to thank those who work in the judicial system, meet students, view an exhibition on female judges and hear about the work of voluntary magistrates.

Since then, he has appeared in the court circular only a handful of times, including presenting the prizegiving for a local schools at Sandringham.

The King and Queen have been based at Sandringham since his diagnosis was made public, returning to London briefly on a weekly basis.

He is believed to have stayed at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

There, he was close to the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three young children, who are back at Adelaide Cottage for the new school term having spent time together in Norfolk over half term.

It is the first official photograph of the King at work since his diagnosis.

It is also the first since the latest flurry of activity from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have launched a new website under her coat of arms to rebrand as the “Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex”.

Prince Harry gave an interview with US breakfast television, intended to be about the Invictus Games, where he said his father’s illness could lead to a reconciliation between them.

On Feb 5, Buckingham Palace announced the King had been diagnosed with cancer, discovered while he was undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate.

He has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

The Queen has been carrying out her royal diary of engagements, with Prince William also returning to work after his wife was hospitalised for abdominal surgery.