King thanks ‘selfless’ doctors and nurses in Christmas message after year of royal illness

The King has offered his heartfelt thanks to the “selfless” doctors and nurses who helped him and his family through the “uncertainties and anxieties of illness”, in a deeply personal Christmas message.

In his third festive address to the nation, the King said the medical teams have provided the “strength, care and comfort we have needed” this year and also thanked all those who have sent their “kind words of sympathy and encouragement”.

He was diagnosed with cancer this year, and has been undergoing treatment since February, while his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, had major abdominal surgery followed by chemotherapy.

The Queen has also suffered pneumonia, and the King’s sister, the Princess Royal, was hospitalised with a serious head injury after an accident with a horse.

Delivering his 765-word televised speech from Fitzrovia Chapel, a former London hospital chapel which retains links to the medical community, the King also spoke of his “deep sense of pride” at how the nation had rallied in response to riots following the stabbing of three young girls in Southport, “not to repeat these behaviours, but to repair”.

He spoke first of the sacrifices made by Second World War servicemen and women, which continue to “inspire, across the generations” in the year of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and referenced the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, central Europe and Africa.

The King, speaking over footage of royal engagements this year, said: “From a personal point of view, I offer special, heartfelt thanks to the selfless doctors and nurses who, this year, have supported me and other members of my family through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness, and have helped provide the strength, care and comfort we have needed.

“I am deeply grateful, too, to all those who have offered us their own kind words of sympathy and encouragement.”

The family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, gathered at Sandringham on Wednesday to celebrate Christmas together, following a particularly challenging year for its senior members.

The King’s words closely echo those of the Princess, who has spoken of the importance of kindness and helping others through difficulty since she finished her chemotherapy, including in an introduction for her Westminster Abbey carol service.

The King said: “All of us go through some form of suffering at some stage in our life, be it mental or physical.

“The degree to which we help one another – and draw support from each other, be we people of faith or of none – is a measure of our civilisation as nations.

“This is what continually impresses me, as my family and I meet with, and listen to, those who dedicate their lives to helping others.”

The message was filmed in the Fitzrovia Chapel, London, and the band performed from the Bow Room, Buckingham Palace, overlooking the gardens.

It is the first time the Sovereign’s Christmas message has been filmed outside a Royal residence since 2006 when it was filmed at Southwark Cathedral.

The carol, Once in Royal David’s City, was sung by the Inner Voices Choir, which works with inner-city state schools to improve access to a choral education.

Video footage used included shots of the King, Queen, Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Princess Anne.

Over scenes of the D-Day anniversary events, the King said: “During previous commemorations, we were able to console ourselves with the thought that these tragic events seldom happen in the modern era.

“But, on this Christmas Day, we cannot help but think of those for whom the devastating effects of conflict – in the Middle East, in Central Europe, in Africa and elsewhere – pose a daily threat to so many people’s lives and livelihoods.

“We also think of the humanitarian organisations working tirelessly to bring vital relief.”

As has become the King’s custom, he used his television address to speak of the Christian faith at Christmas, and also mentioned “all the great faiths” who share the similar belief “in the love and mercy of God in times of joy and of suffering, calling us to bring light where there is darkness”.

He made a specific mention of his recent trip to Australia and Samoa, saying he had been reminded how the Commonwealth is “held together by a willingness to listen to each other, to learn from one another and to find just how much we have in common”.

“Because, through listening, we learn to respect our differences, to defeat prejudice, and to open up new possibilities,” he said.

Speaking of the reaction to the riots following the Southport killings, which the King and Queen also gave thanks for in their final engagement before Christmas in Walthamstow, he said: “I felt a deep sense of pride here in the United Kingdom when, in response to anger and lawlessness in several towns this summer, communities came together, not to repeat these behaviours, but to repair.

“To repair not just buildings, but relationships. And, most importantly, to repair trust; by listening and, through understanding, deciding how to act for the good of all.”

Concluding the broadcast, which aired to the nation at 3pm and was seen around the Commonwealth and Realms, the King said: “Listening is a recurrent theme of the Nativity story. Mary, the Mother of Jesus, listened to the Angel who revealed to her a different future full of hope for all people.

“The message of the angels to the shepherds – that there should be peace on Earth – in fact echoes through all faiths and philosophies.

“It rings true to this day for people of goodwill across the world.

“And so it is with this in mind that I wish you, and all those you love, a most joyful and peaceful Christmas.”

King speaks of 'deep sense of pride' in nation to 'repair' after Southport riots

The King also used his annual address to speak of his “deep sense of pride” at how the nation had rallied in response to the riots following the stabbing of three young girls in Southport. “Not to repeat these behaviours, but to repair,” he said.

He focused on a message of community and cohesion amid troubles, saying: “All of us go through some form of suffering at some stage in our life, be it mental or physical.

“The degree to which we help one another – and draw support from each other, be we people of faith or of none – is a measure of our civilisation as nations.

“This is what continually impresses me, as my family and I meet with, and listen to, those who dedicate their lives to helping others.”

King offers 'heartfelt' gratitude to doctors who helped him this year

In his deeply personal Christmas address, the King has offered his heartfelt thanks to the “selfless” doctors and nurses who helped him and his family through the “uncertainties and anxieties of illness” this year.

He said the medical teams have provided the “strength, care and comfort we have needed”, along with all those who have sent their “kind words of sympathy and encouragement”.

It comes after both he and his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, faced their own cancer diagnoses this year.

The King has been undergoing an undisclosed form of treatment since February and last week, Buckingham Palace sources confirmed it will continue into next year but is “moving in a positive direction.”

This year, Queen Camilla also suffered a bout of pneumonia, and the King’s sister the Princess Royal was hospitalised with a serious head injury after an accident with a horse.

King addresses nation in annual Christmas message

The King is addressing the nation with his annual Christmas message.

Filmed at the tiny Fitzrovia Chapel in central London, the monarch is using this year’s broadcast to convey a deeply personal message.

It marks the first time it has been recorded on location since 2006, when it was filmed at Southwark cathedral, and only the third time it has been recorded in a church.

The choice reflects a monarch who has faced his own personal health crisis this year, with his cancer treatment continuing well into next year, as well as reflecting his interest in religion and faith.

Watch: Royal family's walkabout after they depart Christmas Day church service

Wales family given flowers and Christmas gifts

Prince William and his children smile as they collect gifts from well-wishers - Jon Super/AP

Their youngest, Prince Louis, is always a particular favourite on walkabouts - OLI SCARFF/AFP

Parisian travels to Sandringham to gift Princess a scarf

Louis Beauchamp, 29, travelled all the way from Paris to give the Princess of Wales a scarf, writes Jacob Freedland in Sandringham.

Mr Beauchamp, an English teacher, said: “She was so genuine and down to the earth.

“We drove all the way because I knew she would be here. People can identify with her.

“I thought she was incredible right from the beginning. Being an English teacher, her job has been so inspiring for me.

“She’s had a tough year – she needs to know her fans are still here.”

Princess of Wales hugs cancer victim during walkabout

A cancer victim said she felt “privileged to embrace the Princess of Wales as the Royal family attended Christmas Day morning service, writes Jacob Freedland in Sandringham.

Karen MacLean, a 73-year-old who was diagnosed with the disease 20 years ago, said she discussed her experience with King Charles and the Princess of Wales.

She said: “I’m a cancer victim. We talked about cancer.

“I’ve met the King before and he said: yes I can remember you.”

The retiree, who hugged Princess Catherine, said the pair seemed “well considering what they’re going through”.

She said: “What a privilege”.

Adding that Kate did not speak about her own experience living with the disease.

Ms McLean said she travelled from north Lincolnshire especially to see the Royal family.

Catherine hugging a cancer survivor - OLI SCARFF/AFP

Queen's Christmas outfit has 'sentimental nod' to Elizabeth II

The Queen’s deep hunter green coat is from Anna Valentine, the designer who crafted her wedding dress, and previously part of her countryside wardrobe - the Queen wore it to the Cheltenham races earlier this year, says Stephen Doig.

But it was the sentimental nod to the late Queen that was most telling; the distinctive brooches on her collar are the Cartier Greville Ivy Leaf Clips, designed in 1930 and 1937 respectively, and presented to Queen Elizabeth on her 21st birthday.

The monarch wore them 75 years later at her Platinum Jubilee. It was a reminder of Queen Elizabeth’s unwavering consistency and fortitude, at a time when the Royal family needed it most.

The King and Queen arriving at St Mary Magdalene Church - Jon Super/AP

The late Queen wearing the Cartier Greville Ivy Leaf Clips - Tim Graham Photo Library

Watch: Royal family attends church on Christmas morning without Prince Andrew

Princess of Wales greeting well-wishers at Sandringham

The Princess of Wales speaks to a well-wisher following the Christmas Day morning church service - Aaron Chown/PA

Royals depart church for traditional Christmas walkabout

The Royal family has departed the Church of St Mary Magdalene, in Sandringham, to undertake their traditional Christmas walkabout.

They are greeting gathered well-wishers, numbering over one thousand, who have gathered on the King’s estate to meet them.

King Charles and Queen Camilla leading the Royal family to the Church of St Mary Magdalene, in Sandringham, for Christmas Mass - Toby Melville/REUTERS

11:48 AM GMT

King chooses coat from trusty Sandringham wardrobe

The King’s coat is part of his Sandringham wardrobe, a classic camel double-breasted cover-up that he’s previously worn at the Norfolk royal home, writes Stephen Doig.

The King has relied on Anderson & Sheppard for his coats and tailoring for over forty years, and it’s likely that this version - rather more polished than his faithful wool herringbone overcoat from the house - is courtesy of the historic Mayfair tailor.

King Charles, with Prince William and Prince George pictured walking behind him - Aaron Chown/PA

11:22 AM GMT

Pictured: The Princess Royal in festive red

Prince Edward and Princess Anne, wearing a festive red coat and scarf, were pictured arriving for the the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

11:20 AM GMT

Pictured: Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are pictured walking to church with his son Christopher Woolf at the King’s Sandringham estate.

She has joined the rest of the Royal family for Christmas after being advised not to travel while heavily pregnant.

The Princess, 36, who is due to give birth in early spring, had planned to spend Christmas abroad with her husband and his family.

She is understood to be wearing a coat from the Net-a-Porter for The King’s Foundation collection, designed by students from the Modern Artisan education programme.

The Modern Artisan programme, run by The King’s Foundation and Net a Porter, trains emerging designers and makers to create a capsule of luxury and sustainable staples.

It follows Princess Beatrice’s visit to The King’s Foundation’s Future Textiles exhibition at the Garrison Chapel in November, where the Modern Artisan collection formed part of the display.

11:17 AM GMT

Pictured: The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh

Lady Louise Windsor, the Duchess of Edinburgh and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence are pictured walking to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

They were followed by the Earl of Wessex and the Duke of Edinburgh to attend the Christmas Day morning church service.

Lady Louise Windsor, the Duchess of Edinburgh and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence walk to St Mary Magdalene Church - Aaron Chown/PA

11:10 AM GMT

Pictured: The Wales family walking to church on Christmas Day

The Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, the Prince of Wales and Prince George - Aaron Chown/PA

The Princess of Wales is wearing a coat by Sarah Burton for Alexandra McQueen.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales - Toby Melville/REUTERS

10:57 AM GMT

Royal Family arrives at church for Christmas Mass

The Royal family is arriving at St Mary Magdalene Church, in Sandringham, for Christmas Mass at 11am.

King Charles leads the family next to Queen Camilla with the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children walking behind them.

King Charles waves as he attends the Royal family’s Christmas Day service - Toby Melville/REUTERS

10:54 AM GMT

Royal fans gather on estate

Palace officials have said they are expecting 1000 people to gather on the King’s Sandringham estate to catch a glimpse of the Royal family today, Jacob Freedland reports from the estate.

The gates have opened and huge crowds have gathered in the hope of seeing the royals, who are arriving for their traditional Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

People have come from across the country – and some from as far as Australia – to show the family support after a challenging year filled with health challenges.

Pomeranians Peanut and Coco ahead of the Christmas Day morning church service attended by the Royal family - Aaron Chown/PA

10:47 AM GMT

Prince Andrew to miss Sandringham service this year

The Duke of York decided last week not to join the traditional family gathering in Norfolk after being urged by royal insiders to steer clear to avoid further embarrassing the King amid the Duke’s involvement in a Chinese spy scandal.

He also pulled out of the family’s pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace last Thursday, after some last minute “deft family diplomacy” on the part of his ex-wife, Sarah, the Duchess of York.

The King was said to be “very grateful” for her intervention.

Prince Andrew and the Duchess will probably spend this Christmas at Royal Lodge, the home they still share in Windsor.

10:41 AM GMT

Princess Beatrice spending Christmas at Sandringham due to pregnancy

Princess Beatrice will join the rest of the Royal family for Christmas at Sandringham today after being advised not to travel while heavily pregnant.

The Princess, 36, who is due to give birth in early spring, had planned to spend Christmas abroad with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 41, and his family.

However, Buckingham Palace sources said she had been advised by her medical team that it would be inadvisable to travel long distances at this late stage of pregnancy.

She has therefore decided to remain in the UK and, alongside her husband and their children, Wolfie and Sienna, will spend Christmas with other members of the Royal family.

10:39 AM GMT

Catherine's Carol Service

The Princess of Wales emphasised the “importance of empathy” in a message of hope at her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Earlier this month, the Princess hosted 1,600 people at the abbey for an emotional service in tribute to those who had “inspired, counselled, comforted, and highlighted how love unites and connects us all”.

She called for people to “slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all” and turn to “love, not fear” as she opened the televised service.

The fourth annual Together at Christmas concert, hosted by the Princess, was filmed at Westminster Abbey earlier in December.

Catherine was joined by Prince William and their children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis.

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey - Aaron Chown/PA

10:25 AM GMT

Good morning and Merry Christmas

Welcome to The Telegraph’s live royal coverage of Christmas Day.

The Royal family is due to arrive at the Church of St Mary Magdalene, in Sandringham, at around 11am ahead of the service.

Later today King Charles’ Christmas address to the nation will be broadcast in its traditional 3pm slot.

Follow the blog for the latest updates and join the conversation in the comments section.