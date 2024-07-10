Will Kirk shares adorable photo of curly-haired daughter as he reveals 'new project' away from The Repair Shop

Will Kirk delighted fans with an adorable snap of his little girl, who paid a visit to The Repair Shop barn recently.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the woodwork expert shared a sweet photo of the one-year-old standing outside the barn at the Weald & Downland Living Museum in West Sussex – and it looks like she's following in her dad's footsteps!

The little one, who sported adorable curly locks, is seen wearing a mini tool belt featuring a toy saw and pliers.

In the caption, Will revealed that he's been busy with a new project separate from his Repair Shop work and joked that his daughter is the "perfect" replacement for the barn. "I've been away from the barn, filming an exciting new project for the past few weeks," the TV star penned.

Will Kirk shares his daughter with his wife Polly (instagram)

"Fear not, I've sent in the perfect temporary replacement. #therepairshop #bringyourkidstoworkday."

Fans rushed to the comments to heap praise on the gorgeous snap, with one person writing: "Oh I love this! So adorable," while another added: "Awww look at her with her little tool belt! Following her Daddy in restoration. She's a gorgeous little one Will."

Will is a proud dad to his little girl (Instagram)

Others couldn't help but point out how much the youngster has grown. "This cannot be your little baby. How she has grown," penned one fan, while another agreed, adding: "Aww she's growing up so fast."

Will shares his little girl, who turns two this month, with educational psychologist Polly Snowdon.

The couple welcomed their daughter in July 2022 and so far have kept her name private.

Will's daughter was born in July 2022 (Photo: Instagram)

After returning to work from paternity leave in August 2022, Will praised his wife and the "amazing" help of their family and friends. "My paternity leave has come to an end and it's going to be hard to go back to work," he penned.

"My wonderful wife has been absolutely amazing as well as the help from friends and family. The past few weeks have been challenging but the most exciting new chapter in our lives. I can't wait to bring the little one to the barn to meet her extended family."

Will and Polly have been married since 2021 (Instagram)

Will and Polly have been married since August 2021. The ceremony, which was initially planned for 2020 but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, took place at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester.

At the time, the TV star marked their big day by sharing a carousel of stunning images taken in the idyllic Cotswold village of Bibury. He captioned the post: "The best day of my life. Thank you to all who attended and to those that helped to make it happen."