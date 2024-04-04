Kirsten Dunst 'didn't even think to ask' for equal pay in early career
The Power of the Dog actress admitted to BBC News that she didn't consider challenging her pay when she discovered she was earning less than her male co-star, despite her having more box office clout. "I definitely grew up in a time with major pay disparity between the lead actor and myself even though I had been in Bring It On and he hadn't... I had more success in my box office than he did," she said. "I was 17, I'm still learning my taste in film.