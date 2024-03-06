Kirsten Dunst reveals nickname from Spider-Man

Kirsten Dunst has reflected on her experience of filming the Spider-Man movies. The 41-year-old actress has recalled being nicknamed "girly-girl" during the filming of 2002's Spider-Man. "I mean..." she began in a new interview with Marie Claire. "It was a joke, but on Spider-Man, they would call me 'girly-girl' sometimes on the walkie-talkie. 'We need girly-girl,'".The actress noted that although she didn't like the nickname, she felt powerless to defend herself. Kirsten told the outlet, "I never said anything," adding, "like, don't call me that."