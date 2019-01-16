Kit Harington Thinks 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Will "Change TV"

From Esquire

Kit Harington's reaction to the big Game of Thrones season eight finale shows that has finally fully mind-melded with Jon Snow.

He's "not happy, but very satisfied" with how it all ends for Jon and the gang, which is an extremely grumpy northerner way to put it. He reckons the finale will knock some heads back, too.



"I'm so excited for people to see it," Harington told Zoe Ball on her radio show yesterday. "I think it’s going to be extraordinary, hopefully it’ll change TV again like it did originally, and break boundaries. I think it might."





Harington also said that the whole experience of finishing up the show has left him feeling at a bit of a loose end, and admitted that he's feeling some "grief" that it's all over.

"It's like when you finish a book, you're not happy it's over are you? You don't finish a good book and say, 'I'm happy I finished that'," Harington said. "But you have this grief that it's over, and it's the exact same with nine years doing this show. No matter how it ended, or how it does end, there's always this bit of you that's like, 'oh'; there's this loss around it."

