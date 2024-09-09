Kitchen too dark? These no-install under-cabinet lights are down to $18 a pair

You need light in your kitchen, but when it's early morning and you're just trying to see enough to pour your coffee, the overhead light can be a bit much. A better way is via these Lepotec Motion Sensor Cabinet Lights. All you have to do is pass your hand underneath them and they come to life. Illuminating, huh? But allow us to shed some light on another cool feature: their price. You can pick up a 2-pack on sale for just $18 at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Not only are these discounted by 45%, the extra on-page 5% coupon makes this the lowest price we've ever seen. Since you're getting a pair of them, you're really paying only around $9 each — way less than having an electrician install lights.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Under-cabinet lighting is a fantastic kitchen upgrade; it's perfect for when you want a midnight snack or are getting breakfast started before your eyes are completely open. These lights can detect motion up to 10 feet away and have 30 LEDs that produce a warm light up to 200 lumens — more than enough to see by, but without that "cold" quality that fluorescent lighting has.

They're powered by a 1,000mAh battery that can recharged through a USB cable. One charge will yield about three hours of continuous use, or an estimated three to four weeks in motion-sensing mode. They can also work as stairway lights; you could even rig one up inside your car's trunk.

The built-in magnets make these easy to install — they'll attach to practically any metal surface. If you don't have metal in your cabinets, the included adhesive tape makes for press-and-play installation.

Leave clueless fumbling around in the dark where it belongs — in the bedroom. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

When over 22,000 people rely on a product to help navigate around their home, we start to wonder what we're missing.

Pros 👍

Ease of mounting + long life = happy customers. "I installed one in my kitchen pantry and one in the utility closet," shared one homeowner. "I am in my pantry on a daily basis and I have only had to charge the light one time in the past 8 months. I have not had to charge the utility closet light to date. I have both lights set on the motion sensor setting, and they work exactly as expected. My takeaway after owning for 8 months: Easy installation, fast charging, bright light, long battery life and great adhesion."

Another fan raved about how quickly these changed their kitchen's vibe: "Instantly enhanced the ambiance of my kitchen. I love not having to use the bright overhead lights, and I love that these are rechargeable and detachable. Great value for the price. Very easy 'install' (because it's like a sticker). Cannot recommend these lights more."

One couple said these lights helped light up their workspace: "We needed more light for each of our desks, and these are perfect."

Cons 👎

Most users experienced no trouble, but one cautioned to keep the included charger on-hand. "These lights were a great purchase. ... At night when my dog walks into the kitchen, the cabinet light activates right away," said one shopper. "The only downside is that, as far as I can tell, you have to use the USB-C charging cable that comes with the lights. I tried using another USB C charger and it wouldn’t take a charge. All in all, I’m still very pleased with the product."

This user warned that placement is important. "My only complaint is that they are STICKY. Super-stuck to the wall, so make sure you place them correctly."

