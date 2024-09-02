Kitten Joy Amid Scotland's Wildcats' Successful Breeding Season

Scotland's wildcats enjoyed a successful breeding season with the birth of 16 kittens at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland's (RZSS) Highland Wildlife Park. These kittens were born at the project's dedicated off-show conservation breeding centre, where they are being prepared for eventual release into the wild. Among the proud parents are Margaret and Cranachan, who have welcomed a litter of two. Droma and Arran, along with Fruin and Mallachie, have each had litters of three. Meanwhile, Skye and Oscar, as well as Fian and Rannoch, are now caring for litters of four. All sixteen kittens are earmarked for release in 2025, with hopes that they will contribute significantly to the survival of this endangered species. Over the coming year, the young wildcats will undergo extensive preparation to equip them for life in the wild. Once they reach independence and are no longer dependent on their mothers, they will be moved to large pre-release enclosures designed to foster their natural development while minimising human contact and disturbance. The team is closely monitoring the kittens' progress through remote CCTV cameras, which not only allow for observation without interference but also provide valuable data on their behavioural development. This technology has also captured heartwarming footage of the kittens playing with their siblings, offering a rare glimpse into their early lives.

Latest Stories

  • A celebrity 'Russian spy' whale spotted with harness found dead in Norwegian waters

    HELSINKI (AP) — A white beluga whale named “Hvaldimir,” first spotted in Norway not far from Russian waters with a harness that ignited rumors he may be a Moscow spy, has been found dead.

  • A Constance Bay homeowner drew a line in the sand. Is it legal?

    A fence that runs across the sand and into the water at a Constance Bay beach colloquially known as The Point has some questioning whether waterfront property owners have the legal right to build structures on the shorelines that front their properties.In Ontario, some do, according to a lawyer consulted by CBC News. While she couldn't comment on the Constance Bay case, Margot Pomerleau, a partner with the Ottawa-based firm MBC Law, explained it depends on two factors: shoreline ownership and "r

  • A rare pygmy sperm whale washes up on Newfoundland's shore and leaves its inky mark

    This pygmy sperm whale washed ashore on the Avalon Peninsula, says Julie Huntington, offering scientists a glimpse into the life of the rarely seen creature. (Submitted by Julie Huntington/Lukas Ward)A dead pygmy sperm whale washed up on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula last week, and one conservationist says the creature was still able to mount a type of inky defence.According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the species is usually located in temperate and tropical se

  • September Outlook: Summer isn’t done with Canada just yet

    The unofficial start of fall may begin on a warmer-than-normal note for much of Canada

  • 33,000 mussels were carefully moved by hand from site of Montreal's new Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge

    Teams of biologists have relocated more than 33,000 freshwater mussels from the construction site of the new Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, which will connect Montreal's West Island to Vaudreuil-Dorion.A relocation operation of this scale is unprecedented for a Quebec construction site.Construction of the bridge began in late 2023, north of the current bridge. But before that work started, biologists were cataloguing the mussel population in the area.Studies conducted in 2019 and 2020 confirmed the pre

  • Boaters encounter orca hunting party and scene is 'bananas'

    Those on an exploratory cruise to San Miguel Island off Ventura on Wednesday were massively rewarded with the discovery of 15 orcas attacking and feasting on a large elephant seal. As if that weren’t enough, afterward the sleek and powerful mammals became playful and…

  • 20 Countries with the Highest Resource Consumption in the World

    In this piece, we will look at 20 Countries with the Highest Resource Consumption in the World. You can skip our detailed discussion on the issue of scarcity of global resources, and go directly to 5 Countries with the Highest Resource Consumption in the World. As we look at the world population reaching 10 billion […]

  • Storm tracker: National Hurricane Center tracking 3 tropical disturbances in Atlantic

    The National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Saturday morning it is tracking three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.

  • Volunteer snake wranglers have hands full protecting at-risk reptiles from Edmonton roads

    For the third year in a row, Ciara Fraser and her team of about 80 volunteers will have their eyes to the ground in an area west of Edmonton, looking for red-sided garter snakes.The species is at risk of being run over and Fraser, a conservation co-ordinator with the Edmonton and Area Land Trust, is relocating a den of snakes to a new area. "The snakes were at risk of being struck by vehicles where their hibernaculum is," she told CBC's Edmonton AM. Hibernacula are underground chambers where sna

  • 6 Most Expensive Car Repairs for Hybrids and EVs

    Hybrid cars and electric vehicles, otherwise known as EVs, are meant to help you shave down your gas budget and reduce fossil fuel's impact on the climate. Consumer Reports suggested EVs cost less to...

  • 'I thought it was a piece of plastic': Rare blue frog spotted by hiker near Oxford

    A Nova Scotian foraging for mushrooms this month inadvertently stumbled across something much more rare — a blue frog. Jacinthe Belliveau was hiking close to her home in River Philip, near the town of Oxford in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County, when she noticed the unusual sight."All of a sudden I saw something that was blue and I thought it was a piece of plastic," she said in an interview with CBC Radio's Information Morning Nova Scotia on Tuesday. "As I approached, it got closer and closer … s

  • Tiger mauls handler at amusement park

    A tiger mauled its handler at a popular amusement park in Australia, leaving the experienced worker hospitalized with “serious lacerations and puncture wounds”.

  • Hurricane remnants can bring dangerous weather deep into Canada

    Tropical systems aren’t just a hazard along the coast

  • Minor earthquake rattles several parts of Quebec, including Montreal

    Some residents in several parts of Quebec were jolted awake early Sunday morning by a minor earthquake.Earthquakes Canada says the 4.6 magnitude quake, at a depth of 18 kilometres, happened around 5:45 a.m. The epicentre was located about 20 kilometres northwest of Drummondville and 40 kilometres south of Trois-Rivières."It was widely felt in the region, and we got some reports all the way down in Ottawa and Quebec City as well," said Mareike Adams, seismologist with Natural Resources Canada. Tr

  • New Revelstoke, B.C., bylaws threaten backyard honeybee hives

    Beekeepers in Revelstoke, B.C., are concerned they may feel the sting of the law, after the city in southeast B.C. introduced a draft update to its bylaws. The city, about 155 kilometres east of Kamloops, released a 265-page draft update to its zoning bylaws this spring and it includes a section on beekeeping — something that wasn't covered in the past. Ron Glaves, who owns BeeKind Honey Bees, says the way the rules are written shows a lack of understanding from the city towards bees."They're in

  • Harris and Trump offer starkly different visions on climate change and energy

    WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Earth sizzled through a summer with four of the hottest days ever measured, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have starkly different visions on how to address a changing climate while ensuring a reliable energy supply. But neither has provided many details on how they would get there.

  • Rare desert rains may have stifled Atlantic hurricanes—for now

    Unusual bouts of rain falling over the Sahara Desert are likely linked to the tropics falling unusually quiet through most of August

  • NHC watching 2 disturbances, including in Gulf of Mexico

    NHC watching 2 disturbances, including in Gulf of Mexico

  • Residents hope a road that threatened old-growth forest will be rerouted

    A resident of Kentville, N.S., who was concerned that the town's plans for a future connector road to support the construction of new housing would result in the destruction of old-growth forest on his property is hopeful that the road can be rerouted. As a child, Ron Cousins spent his days playing in his family's woodlot, on the edge of the town; as an adult, he cut trees selectively from the forest. Over time, he said he came to recognize the forest was special — especially the forest on the f

  • Everyone wants a plug-in hybrid, and it's sending prices soaring

    Plug-in hybrid prices are on the rise at the same time EV prices are coming down.