Knitted pouches to help parents cope with baby loss

Nicola Frayn and Camella Main were behind the project [LAS]

Handmade "cuddle pockets" designed to help parents cope with the trauma of losing a baby have been rolled out across London Ambulance Service (LAS).

The pouches, created by knitting charity Blue Lights Babies, enable staff to convey babies born too soon in a dignified way.

They also allow bereaved families to hold their baby after birth and in the ambulance.

They were developed by a paramedic and a midwife on the LAS maternity team.

The cuddle pockets are made and donated by a knitting charity [LAS]

Paramedic Nicola Frayne drew upon her own experience of baby loss: "I really struggled going from paramedic to patient.

"The change left me feeling incredibly vulnerable and I often felt very alone during the experience and as I tried to come to terms with the loss.

“The moment I saw the pockets I really understood the impact they could have. I knew from a patient’s perspective the difference they would make.”

Midwife Camella Main said she had seen how allowing parents to hold their baby could be "crucial" in their recovery.

She said the pockets, which are included in ambulance maternity packs, helped "show empathy in these truly horrific moments they experience in the wake of baby loss".

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related internet links