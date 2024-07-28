What we know so far about Saudi Arabia’s new airline, inspired by Pan Am

Riyadh Air will start flights next year and hopes to offer 100 destinations worldwide by 2030. What do passengers have to look forward to?

What aircraft will passengers board?

Riyadh Air has ordered 39 long-haul Boeing 787s, and has an option to buy 33 more. An order for short-haul jets to serve domestic and regional flights – likely Airbus – will follow.

Where will Riyadh Air fly?

Its own jets will mostly fly to and from Saudi Arabia. The kingdom wants to attract more than 150 million visitors a year by 2030, largely from outside the Gulf region. Demand for flights will soar thanks to a series of global events taking place in Saudi Arabia in coming years, including the Winter Asian Games in 2029, Expo 2030 Riyadh, and the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

To make sure the nascent carrier offers services outside the kingdom, Riyadh Air’s chief executive, Tony Douglas, has signed deals with a number of partner airlines whose services will connect with Riyadh Air flights to their hubs.

'Because we have no legacy, we've got a great opportunity to be a true digital native', says Tony Douglas, Riyadh Air's chief executive - Reuters

Turkish Airlines will provide a wide European route network in and out of Istanbul. Delta will offer flights across the United States from Atlanta. There are also tie-ups with Singapore Airlines, Air China and China Eastern. Singapore Airlines will provide links from its Changi hub to eight destinations in Australia and three in New Zealand, as well as locations across Southeast Asia.

Digital first

Riyadh Air promises to offer the first digital airline experience entirely based on mobile phones. The carrier will have a website but it does not expect many customers to use it. “Because we have no legacy, we’ve got a great opportunity to be a true digital native,” says Douglas, an industry veteran, who was in charge of the construction of Heathrow Terminal 5 and steered Abu Dhabi flag carrier Etihad Airways into profit.

He promises that “your face will be your passport”, not only when travelling through Saudi Arabia’s new hi-tech airports: facial recognition will also give you access to the airline’s app and enable you to pay for flights using your credit card.

Everything from the plane exterior to the lounges and cabin interiors will be in Riyadh Air's signature hue - Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air’s app will offer more than simply flight options. “You will be able to input your budget, desired travel window, and preference of cabin class and hotel chain, and we will curate a personalised itinerary, adding hotels, attractions, and even restaurant recommendations to your trip basket,” says Douglas. He claims that service will be so personalised that if you are left-handed your cutlery in business class will be laid out correctly for you.

What to expect on board

The interior of Riyadh Air’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets will “hark back to the panache and style of Pan Am flights in the 1960s,” promises Douglas.

The business-class suites will be so opulent that there will be no need for first class. He will have his work cut out to better the Q Suite, offered by Qatar Airways, which most travellers consider to be the best business class in the sky of any major carrier. Expect sliding privacy doors, large HD video screens, wireless charging, and fast free Wi-Fi offering the chance to live stream TV and sports.

The Riyadh Air cabin crew uniforms have been designed by Saudi Arabian designer Mohammed Ashi - Riyadh Air

He has big plans for premium economy. “When you look at premium economy, is it ‘business class minus’ or ‘economy plus’? I would like to think ours is better than other airlines’ business class.” Without offering lie-flat beds, it’s hard to see how this will be possible.

The colour purple

Riyadh Air’s lounges and cabin interiors will be styled in its signature colours, shades of electric amethyst and dark amethyst – purple to you and me – which reflect the lavender that grows in the desert.

Purple will also be the colour of the staff uniforms. Riyadh Air closed Paris Haute Couture Week in July with the unveiling of its cabin crew’s uniforms, by Saudi Arabian designer Mohammed Ashi, founder of Ashi Studio. “It’s not cabin crew ‘uniforms,’ it’s cabin crew fashion,” says Douglas.

Ashi drew inspiration from the 2002 film Catch Me If You Can, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The collection features tailored dresses and suits, bespoke sunglasses and iconic pillbox hats for women.

Will I be able to get a glass of wine?

No. Neither in the air, nor in Riyadh Air’s business-class lounges. “We’ll work within the legal framework. At the moment, alcohol is prohibited within the kingdom. If over time things change, we’ll adapt and adjust,” Douglas says.

Travel and tourism bosses expect some hotels to be given approval to serve alcoholic drinks in designated bars and restaurants some time over the next five years. It is unlikely that any airline will be able to serve alcohol on the ground in its lounges but if hotels are given permission, Riyadh Air might be able to do so in the air. A liquor store opened in Riyadh earlier this year where non-Muslim diplomats can buy wine, beer and spirits.