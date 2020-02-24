Kobe Bryant's Former Teammates Attend Moving L.A. Memorial for Late NBA Star

Numerous former teammates of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, as well as his many celebrity friends, were among the large crowd at Staples Center on Monday for the late athlete’s memorial service.

Shaquille O’Neal, Lamar Odom, and Derek Fisher all attended the celebration of life for Kobe, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, who were among those who died in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash.

Other prominent athletes in attendance included Michael Phelps, Alex Rodriguez, Michael Jordan, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Dwyane Wade, Kyle Kuzma, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kemba Walker, Anthony Davis, and Magic Johnson.

Celebrities there to mourn the Bryants included Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Queen Latifah, Gabrielle Union, Christina Aguilera and more.

The event was organized, in part, by Kobe’s longtime NBA team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Countless NBA players have honored Kobe and Gianna since their deaths, including Wade, LeBron James and more.

Both James and Anthony Davis got permanent ink in honor of the teen and the former Laker, while also repeatedly speaking out in memory of their former friend.

