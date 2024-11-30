Yahoo Life Shopping
Why you can trust us

We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.

Kohl's Cyber Monday deals: Save up to 70% on KitchenAid, Columbia, Ugg and more

Score huge Cyber Monday savings on top brands like Cuisinart, Gloria Vanderbilt and Fitbit at the retailer's holiday sale.

Carrie McCabe
·Senior Deals Writer
Indianapolis, US - May 15, 2016: Kohl's Retail Store Location. Kohl's operates over 1,100 Discount Stores I

If you're anything like us, shopping for Cyber Monday deals while eating leftover pie is the definition of holiday joy. Not to interrupt your bliss — but have you checked out the Kohl's Cyber Monday deals yet? No? Please do. Our team has spent the last few weeks using price trackers to monitor the best holiday sales — and we're happy to report these savings are top-tier.

Quick Overview

  • Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Jeans

    $16$48
    Save $32 with code
    See at Kohl's

  • Emeril Lagasse Blender & Beyond Immersion Blender

    $56$110
    Save $54 with code
    See at Kohl's

  • Columbia Benton Springs Zip-Front Fleece Jacket

    $35$46
    Save $11
    See at Kohl's

  • KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

    $250$330
    Save $80
    See at Kohl's

  • The Big One Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw

    $8$15
    Save $7 with code
    See at Kohl's

  • Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch

    $120$200
    Save $80
    See at Kohl's

  • Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Mini II Women's Winter Boots

    $60$85
    Save $25
    See at Kohl's

  • JBL Tune Buds Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

    $50$100
    Save $50
    See at Kohl's

  • Cuisinart Stainless Steel Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill

    $120$250
    Save $130 with code
    See at Kohl's

  • Beats Solo 4 Headphones

    $100$200
    Save $100
    See at Kohl's

  • PowerXL Vortex Pro 8-Quart Air Fryer

    $64$150
    Save $86 with code
    See at Kohl's
See 6 more

Countless bestsellers and fan faves are marked down: You can save $80 on a classic KitchenAid stand mixer (equal to Amazon's current price) and get JBL noise-cancelling earbuds at 50% off. You can even score fine jewelry for 70% off. But even better: You'll get an extra 20% off many items with code ENJOY20. Oh, and you can earn $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent through December 2. Seriously? Yes — we would never joke about Kohl's Cash.

Keep scrolling for Kohl's best Cyber Monday deals so far. When you're done, don't forget to check out more of our top Cyber Monday clothing deals.

Kohl's

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Jeans

$16$48
Save $32 with code

If you're looking for denim designed for women of all shapes and sizes, the Amandas just might fit the bill. They're a classic high-rise that sits at your natural waist, and they come in a wide variety of shades and sizes. Choose from colors like classic denim, black, crimson and even pastel pink.

Save $32 with code
$16 at Kohl's
Kohl's

Emeril Lagasse Blender & Beyond Immersion Blender

$56$110
Save $54 with code

Multitask away with this countertop all-star, which lets you puree, whip and blend with one hand. Bonus: The interchangeable attachments are dishwasher-safe.

Save $54 with code
$56 at Kohl's
Kohl's

Columbia Benton Springs Zip-Front Fleece Jacket

$35$46Save $11

This snuggly piece will keep you feeling warm and looking cool even on the briskest days while being thin enough to serve as a mid-layer with a parka or puffer in the dead of winter. Large side-zip pockets securely hold phones, keys and cash, and the collared neck is not only flattering but practical, negating the need for a scarf. There's even an adjustable drawstring hem to keep the chill from entering through the waistline.

$35 at Kohl's
Kohl's

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

$250$330Save $80

We have entered prime baking season, and at 4.5 quarts, this top-seller can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time (while not taking up much precious kitchen real estate). It comes with a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun.

It'll give your arms a break by doing all of the mixing, and you can let it run while you prep other ingredients.

$250 at Kohl's
Kohl's

The Big One Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw

$8$15
Save $7 with code

Available in 15 different designs, the Big One blanket is a Kohl's classic for a reason. It's ultra-plush, huge (60" x 72"), and at just $8, you can happily grab a few to help you stay toasty all winter long.

Save $7 with code
$8 at Kohl's
Kohl's

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch

$120$200Save $80

It's like having a personal control panel right on your wrist! The Versa will automatically begin tracking your workouts, measuring your heart rate and so much more. It's water-resistant and will keep ticking (as it were) at altitudes up to 28,000 feet — you know, if schlepping around up there is your idea of a good time.

$120 at Kohl's
Kohl's

Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Mini II Women's Winter Boots

$60$85Save $25

The ankle-height version of Ugg's classic boots are on sale in chestnut (above) and black. You'll love tucking your fleece leggings or jeans into these babies during the c-c-cold months to come.

$60 at Kohl's
Kohl's

JBL Tune Buds Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

$50$100Save $50

Not a fan of AirPods or don't want to pay the hefty price tag? These earbuds offer 10 hours of battery life, and the case provides another 30 hours on a full charge. The active noise cancellation is also pretty impressive. Two microphones detect ambient noise and cut it from your ears, so you hear only what you want. The Active Aware feature helps keep you in the loop about what's happening around you. These earbuds also come with a few sets of ear tips to help you find the perfect fit.

$50 at Kohl's
Kohl's

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill

$120$250
Save $130 with code

Another handy gadget with a hardly-there footprint, this Cuisinart cooker lets you toast, bake, roast, air-fry and sear — turn the dial and pick your process! It might just be the holiday helper you've been wishing for.

Save $130 with code
$120 at Kohl's
Kohl's

Beats Solo 4 Headphones

$100$200Save $100

Expect rich, balanced audio with clear highs and punchy bass that’ll make your playlists pop. These stylish cans pair seamlessly with Apple devices, offer up to 40 hours of battery life and are as portable as they are comfortable, making them perfect for life on the go. And for half price? Music to our ears.

$100 at Kohl's
Kohl's

PowerXL Vortex Pro 8-Quart Air Fryer

$64$150
Save $86 with code

A middling-sized air fryer is a nice convenience; an extra-large air fryer will change your life. Got a friend with a fam, or one of your own? Add this to your shopping list and let the crowd-pleasing begin.

Save $86 with code
$64 at Kohl's

Latest Stories