Kohl's Cyber Monday deals: Save up to 70% on KitchenAid, Columbia, Ugg and more

If you're anything like us, shopping for Cyber Monday deals while eating leftover pie is the definition of holiday joy. Not to interrupt your bliss — but have you checked out the Kohl's Cyber Monday deals yet? No? Please do. Our team has spent the last few weeks using price trackers to monitor the best holiday sales — and we're happy to report these savings are top-tier.

Countless bestsellers and fan faves are marked down: You can save $80 on a classic KitchenAid stand mixer (equal to Amazon's current price) and get JBL noise-cancelling earbuds at 50% off. You can even score fine jewelry for 70% off. But even better: You'll get an extra 20% off many items with code ENJOY20. Oh, and you can earn $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent through December 2. Seriously? Yes — we would never joke about Kohl's Cash.

Keep scrolling for Kohl's best Cyber Monday deals so far. When you're done, don't forget to check out more of our top Cyber Monday clothing deals.

Best Kohl's Cyber Monday deals

Kohl's Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Jeans $16 $48 Save $32 with code If you're looking for denim designed for women of all shapes and sizes, the Amandas just might fit the bill. They're a classic high-rise that sits at your natural waist, and they come in a wide variety of shades and sizes. Choose from colors like classic denim, black, crimson and even pastel pink. Save $32 with code Copied! ENJOY20 $16 at Kohl's

Kohl's Columbia Benton Springs Zip-Front Fleece Jacket $35 $46 Save $11 This snuggly piece will keep you feeling warm and looking cool even on the briskest days while being thin enough to serve as a mid-layer with a parka or puffer in the dead of winter. Large side-zip pockets securely hold phones, keys and cash, and the collared neck is not only flattering but practical, negating the need for a scarf. There's even an adjustable drawstring hem to keep the chill from entering through the waistline. $35 at Kohl's

Kohl's KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $250 $330 Save $80 We have entered prime baking season, and at 4.5 quarts, this top-seller can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time (while not taking up much precious kitchen real estate). It comes with a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun. It'll give your arms a break by doing all of the mixing, and you can let it run while you prep other ingredients. $250 at Kohl's

Kohl's Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch $120 $200 Save $80 It's like having a personal control panel right on your wrist! The Versa will automatically begin tracking your workouts, measuring your heart rate and so much more. It's water-resistant and will keep ticking (as it were) at altitudes up to 28,000 feet — you know, if schlepping around up there is your idea of a good time. $120 at Kohl's