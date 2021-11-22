Kourtney Kardashian stuns in chocolate brown workout look from sister Khloe's clothing line

Kourtney Kardashian wore a workout look from sister Khloe Kardashian's clothing line, Good American. (Images via Getty Images/Instagram/KourtneyKardashian)

The holiday season can be a difficult time to stay motivated to work out, but Kourtney Kardashian is giving us the inspiration we need.

On Sunday, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star took to Instagram stories to share a workout selfie with her more than 151 million followers. In the photo, the 42-year-old sported a chocolate brown workout set from her sister Khloe's apparel line, Good American.

Even better — the Kardashian-approved look is currently available for 25 per cent off during Good American's Black Friday Early Access Sale when you use code BF25 at check-out.

Kourtney Kardashian wore the Seamless Chunky Rib Bra from Good American in a recent post to Instagram.

Good American's Seamless Chunky Rib Bra is made with a flattering, low-cut neckline and a stretchy, lightweight, textured fabric that comes in seven colours, including Kardashian's chocolate brown.

"I love this bra it fits perfectly and stays in place. Love the colour too. Highly recommend it," one reviewer wrote.

The quality is superb, just enough compression and yet still so comfortable!" another added. "The colours are bright and beautiful. Perfection."

Kourtney Kardashian posed in a workout set from Good American. (Image via Instagram/KourtneyKardashian)

Kardashian's chocolate brown high-waist leggings are still available in the same figure-hugging, breathable, stretchy, textured material. The leggings also include an inner lining around the waistband for a secured no-slip grip.

Kourtney Kardashian wore a pair of Good American Seamless Ribbed Leggings in a recent post to Instagram.

