Kourtney Kardashian stuns in chocolate brown workout look from sister Khloe's clothing line
The holiday season can be a difficult time to stay motivated to work out, but Kourtney Kardashian is giving us the inspiration we need.
On Sunday, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star took to Instagram stories to share a workout selfie with her more than 151 million followers. In the photo, the 42-year-old sported a chocolate brown workout set from her sister Khloe's apparel line, Good American.
Even better — the Kardashian-approved look is currently available for 25 per cent off during Good American's Black Friday Early Access Sale when you use code BF25 at check-out.
Good American Seamless Chunky Rib Bra
$46 CAD
$61 CAD at Good American$34 USD $45 USD at Good American
Good American's Seamless Chunky Rib Bra is made with a flattering, low-cut neckline and a stretchy, lightweight, textured fabric that comes in seven colours, including Kardashian's chocolate brown.
"I love this bra it fits perfectly and stays in place. Love the colour too. Highly recommend it," one reviewer wrote.
The quality is superb, just enough compression and yet still so comfortable!" another added. "The colours are bright and beautiful. Perfection."
Kardashian's chocolate brown high-waist leggings are still available in the same figure-hugging, breathable, stretchy, textured material. The leggings also include an inner lining around the waistband for a secured no-slip grip.
Good American Seamless Ribbed Legging
$81 CAD
$107 CAD at Good American$59 USD $79 USD at Good American
