Krispy Kreme wants your best Dolly Parton impression — for a free doughnut. What to know

Krispy Kreme will give you a doughnut if you impersonate Dolly Parton. Yes, really.

Customers who visit a Krispy Kreme on Saturday, May 18, dressed up as the country music icon or wearing Dolly Parton merchandise will receive a free original glazed doughnut, according to the Charlotte-based doughnut chain.

No purchase is required.

Krispy Kreme’s new Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection features four new doughnuts, available for a limited time. Photo by Krispy Kreme

Those who opt not to dress up can sing one of Parton’s famous tunes instead, the chain said in a news release.

Krispy Kreme teamed up with the “9 to 5” singer for a line of limited-edition doughnuts inspired by some of Parton’s favorite desserts. The Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection launched Tuesday, May 14, and features four new creations:

Dolly Dazzler doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in strawberry icing, with gold, pink and white glitter sprinkles and a signature chocolate Dolly butterfly piece.

Peachy Keen Cobbler doughnut – an unglazed doughnut filled with real peach filling, dipped in brown sugar icing and crunchy cobbler topping.

Banana Puddin’ Pie – an unglazed doughnut filled with banana pudding made with wafers and banana pudding creme, dipped in yellow icing, with white icing swirls and a wafer cookie.

Chocolate Crème Pie – an Original Glazed doughnut topped with a swirl of chocolate brownie cream and vanilla whipped topping, sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumble.

The collection is available in-shop and in a limited-time six-pack at select grocery stores.

“Having some of my very favorite southern flavors in one, unique doughnut collection from Krispy Kreme is so special to me,” Parton said in the release. “These doughnuts remind me of home. So, I’m excited for folks to share them with their own family and friends.”

Find your nearest Krispy Kreme here.

