Kristin Cavallari shows off toned abs in $320 blue bikini during beach getaway

Kristin Cavallari sent a sweet message to her best friend on social media. (Image via Getty Images)

Kristin Cavallari showed some love for her best friend in a special Instagram post.

On Sunday, the 35-year-old took to social media to share a carousel of photos taken during a holiday in Turks and Caicos with her best friend, Justin Anderson. Cavallari penned a sweet message to her friend, thanking the celebrity hair stylist for sticking by her side through all of life's ups and downs.

"Not to be too sappy, but this guy has been my rock," the former "Laguna Beach" star captioned the set of candid photos of her and Anderson in the ocean. "My future husband has some big-ass shoes to fill."

Cavallari's tribute to Anderson was quickly met with praise from fans who loved the sentiment and the pair's bond.

"Y'all are the cutest besties," one follower wrote.

"You both look amazing and so happy/healthy. Love this friendship for you!" another said.

One fan pointed out that Cavallari and Anderson should have their own reality series.

"I love this! We need a Kristin and Justin show," they wrote, while another added, "I love you two. Please start your own show!".

Anderson shared his own post dedicated to Cavallari to social media that featured more photos of the pair frolicking in the crystal clear water.

Anderson's photos gave followers a chance to get a better glimpse of Cavallari's Fella Bikini, which included a $211 CAD /$145 USD Akira Bikini Top and $109 CAD/$75 USD Otis Bikini Bottom in cobalt blue.

"Together we laugh our hardest, we smile our biggest and we enjoy our lives to the fullest," Anderson wrote. "Love you KC! Life’s just better with you in it and i’ll always thank my lucky stars for our friendship."

Cavallari recently opened up via her Instagram story about getting back into the dating game and potentially expanding her family one day.

Story continues

Although she has three children with her soon-to-be ex-husband Jay Cutler, the star says she'd be open to having more children.

“I’ve honestly needed the past two years to work through some heavy stuff. I dated a little here and there but no one serious. I am finally in a place where I’m ready for a relationship," she said before describing the kind of partner she is looking for — someone who will be her "rock."

“Someone who is so comfortable in their own skin who is stable and has their own s—t going on. I want a good, sweet guy," she said, adding that she is done entertaining toxic relationships.

While she isn't in a rush to have more children, she did however admit that it isn't out of the question.

“My life feels very full with my three,” she wrote. “But I would be open to one more.”

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter